'What was the pressure to agree to this?': Furious Prasad asks SLC, BCB to explain 'true intent' over reserve day fiasco

Controversy erupted during the Asia Cup 2023 tournament following the Asian Cricket Council's (ACC) announcement of a reserve day exclusively for the India vs Pakistan Super 4 match in Colombo. The decision stemmed from a high likelihood of heavy rainfall on the originally scheduled date, September 10. The ACC clarified that if rain interrupted the match on the initial day, it would resume from the point of suspension on the reserve day. The announcement has since received outrage from fans – particularly from Bangladesh and Sri Lanka – who justifiably feel it was a biased decision from the Asian cricketing body.

Venkatesh Prasad was baffled at the statements made by SLC and BCB (Venkatesh Prasad/Instagram)

With all of the remaining Super 4 stage matches being scheduled to take place in Colombo, providing a reserve day for only one game raised concerns about fairness. Sri Lanka Cricket and Bangladesh Cricket, however, issued rather surprising statements on the matter, as they seemed to support the decision made by the ACC.

Their statements on the social media platform X indicated that both cricket boards were aware of the reserve day allocation and chose not to protest. “The reserve day for the India-Pakistan contest of the Super 11 Asia Cup Super 4 stage was taken in consultation with all four member boards of the Super 4 competing teams. Accordingly, the ACC effectively revised the playing conditions of the tournament to effect the agreed-upon change. #AsiaCup2023,” Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) wrote on X.

Former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad, who had reacted strongly to the news when it first broke earlier on Friday, questioned the SLC on whether there was “pressure” to agree to the ‘reserve day’ demand.

“What was the pressure to agree on this unreasonable demand, when you aren’t getting a reserve day for your own matches ? Why so much generosity to ensure India vs Pakistan isn’t washed out even if it costs your own team a chance to qualify. Can you please explain truly the intent and reason to do so?” Prasad wrote.

Prasad also asked a similar question while quoting BCB's post on the same.

While weather forecast did play a role in the decision to provide a reserve day, the fact that the previous game between both sides ended in a rain-forced abandonment last week may have further aided the decision-making process.

Tense finish on cards

India will kickstart their Super 4 campaign against Pakistan on Sunday before meeting Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in the remaining games. Babar Azam's men had made a winning start to the Super 4, beating Bangladesh by seven wickets on Wednesday earlier this week. On Saturday, Sri Lanka take on Shakib's side as the latter seek a desperate win.

