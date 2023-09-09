Sri Lanka, Bangladesh cricket boards leave fans in shock with bizarre statement on reserve day for IND-PAK Asia Cup game

The Asia Cup 2023 tournament stirred controversy when the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) announced a reserve day specifically for the India vs Pakistan Super 4 match in Colombo. This decision was made due to the high probability of heavy rainfall, with weather forecasts predicting a 90 percent chance of precipitation on September 10, the scheduled day of the match. The ACC clarified that if rain disrupts the game on the original day, it will resume from the point of suspension on the reserve day. However, what fueled the controversy was that only the India-Pakistan encounter was granted the privilege of a reserve day. Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma shakes hand with captain of the Pakistan team Babar Azam before the start Asia Cup 2023 match(AP)

While all the Super 4 stage matches are set to be played in Colombo, the provision of a reserve day for only one game raised questions of fairness. Sri Lanka Cricket and Bangladesh Cricket, though, issued rather intriguing statements regarding the matter, even as their respective head coaches expressed discontent with the decision.

With their statements on social media platform X, it seemed both boards were looped in regarding the allocation for reserve day, and didn't lodge a protest.

“A reserve day for India Pakistan contest in Super 11 Asia Cup Super 4 stage has been added that effectively revised the Asia Cup playing condition. To clarify on the position, the decision was taken with the consent of all four participating teams and ACC,” Bangladesh Cricket Board wrote on Twitter.

Roughly half-an-hour later, Sri Lanka Cricket shared a rather similar post on its X profile.

“The reserve day for the India-Pakistan contest of the Super 11 Asia Cup Super 4 stage was taken in consultation with all four member boards of the Super 4 competing teams. Accordingly, the ACC effectively revised the playing conditions of the tournament to effect the agreed-upon change. #AsiaCup2023,” it wrote.

Regardless, the disparity in providing a reserve day for just one specific match in the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup has left many cricket fans questioning the ACC's decision-making process.

Coaches ‘surprised’

Both, Sri Lanka's Chris Silverwood and Bangladesh head coach Chandiika Hathurusingha expressed their surprise at the reserve day being announce for the blockbuster clash.

“Little surprised when I first heard,” Sri Lanka coach Chris Silverwood said ahead of the side's match against Bangladesh.

“But at the same time, we are not the organisers of the competition so not a lot we can do about that. To be honest, it will be a problem if the reserve day then provides points to the teams and not someone else, but nothing we can do about it so we keep preparing and do the best we can,” the Englishman added.

Bangladesh head coach Chandika Hathurusingha expressed a similar sentiment, hinting that the decision might not have been made in consultation with the other participating teams. “I haven’t seen this kind of thing in another tournament… this changing rules in the middle of the tournament. There is a technical committee (in Asia Cup) represented by every participating country. They might have decided it for some other reason. It is not ideal, and we also would have liked to have an extra day.”

