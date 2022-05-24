What will happen if rain washes out GT vs RR IPL 2022 Qualifier 1? All scenarios explained

After wrapping up the league stage of the ongoing edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) in Maharashtra, the action now shifts to Kolkata, West Bengal. However, there are high chances of rain hindering the proceedings. As per weather reports, thunder, showers and even light winds are expected in Kolkata on Tuesday evening, the venue for the first play-off between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals. (IPL 2022 full coverage)

So what happens if no play is possible due to poor weather conditions?

In such case a Super Over will decide the winner of the contest. This rule applies both for the play-offs and the final, which will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Gujarat.

If the ground conditions are not suitable to conduct the Super Overs, then the league standings will determine the winners of the contest.

This applies to all play-off fixtures - Qualifier 1, Eliminator, Qualifier 2 - as they do not have reserve days.

Meanwhile, May 30 has been reserved for the summit clash if weather doesn't allow the final to be played as per the schedule, which is May 29.

"The number of overs in the playoff match may, if necessary, be reduced so that each side has the opportunity to bat for five overs," the IPL guidelines read.

Meanwhile, as per a report in ESPNCricinfo, extra two hours over the stipulated 200 minutes of match time has been added to determine the outcome of the contest.

"For the Eliminator and each Qualifier playoff matches, in the event that it is not possible to schedule a five-over match to complete by the end of the extra time on the original day, the teams will, if conditions permit, play a Super Over to determine the winner of the relevant Eliminator or Qualifier match."

"If the Super Over is not possible, the team that finished highest in the league table after the 70 matches of the regular season shall be declared the winner of the relevant playoff match or final," it added.

When will DLS method come into play?

As per reports in PTI and ESPNCricinfo, in case one innings is possible during the play-offs but there is no play in the second, the results will be determined using the DLS method.

Reserve Day scenarios

The guideline further stated that if at least one ball is bowled in the finals on May 29 then the "match will resume at the point where it stopped on the previous day. For the avoidance of doubt, any match recalculations done without the match actually restarting on the previous night will be ignored."

Meanwhile, if there's no play possible on the reserve day even after the toss, a fresh one will be conducted on the reserve day. The guidelines stated the reserve day will have the same amount of playing time - five hours and 20 minutes, including the two extra hours available in case of any weather disruption.

Meanwhile, for the final, the Super Over will need to start by 1.20 am. "For the final, in the event that it is not possible to schedule a five over match to be completed by the end of the extra time on the reserve day, the teams will, if conditions permit, play a Super Over to determine the winner of the final. This means that the pitch and ground must be ready for play so that the Super Over can start at the latest by 1.20am (final)."

