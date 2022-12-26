‘What would you do if India didn’t play cricket': Ashwin's brutal reply to fan's 'IND would be 89 all out..' tweet

Ravichandran Ashwin had a terrific Test match as he helped Team India beat Bangladesh by three wickets in a thrilling encounter in Second Test match on Sunday. The 36-year-old delivered an all-round performance by picking six wickets and scoring a crucial 54 runs in the match and was adjudged Player of the Match. The all-rounder was the highest run-getter for India with 42 off 62 balls in the fourth innings as he stitched a 71-run partnership for the eight wicket with Shreyas Iyer. The duo helped the visitors chase down the target of 145 runs on a wicket where Bangladeshi spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz wreaked havoc on India's top order and picked five wickets.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

India were under extreme pressure with the scorecard reading 74/7 when Ashwin came in to bat. In a turn of fate in the 34th over of India's chase, Ashwin received a major reprieve as Bangladesh's Mominul Haque dropped his catch at short leg off the fourth ball of Mehidy's over. Ashwin made the most of missed opportunity by Bangladesh and helped India win the match without any further loss of wicket.

ALSO READ: ‘KL Rahul has to go without a doubt’: Ex-India batter's bold remark on star opener's Test future

After India's thrilling win, a cricket fan targeted a barb at Ashwin, reminding him of the dropped catch which made him possible to play a match-winning knock during India's chase. Commenting on Ashwin's Twitter post for winning the Player of the Match, the fan tagged him and wrote "You should have handed this to Mominul Haque, Who dropped that dolly.. had he bagged it, India all out for 89 for sure... @ashwinravi99".

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ashwin responded to the scathing remark and posted "Oh no ! I thought I blocked you, oh sorry that’s the other guy. what’s his name?? Yes Daniel Alexander that’s the name !! Imagine what you both would do if India dint play cricket".

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

With the win, India performed a clean sweep on the hosts and clinched the series 2-0. Cheteshwar Pujara was awarded the Player of the Series for being the highest run-getter with 222 runs in two matches at an average of 74.00.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON