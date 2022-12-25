‘KL Rahul has to go without a doubt’: Ex-India batter's bold remark on star opener's Test future

KL Rahul has been getting a long rope in Team India despite his poor run in all formats of the game. In the recently concluded three-match ODI series and two-match Test series against Bangladesh, the 30-year-old accumulated a total of mere 152 runs in seven innings that he played. The right-handed batter scored 57 runs in four innings in Tests at an average of 14.25 and he amassed 95 runs in three matches averaging 31.67 in the ODIs.

Due to his consistent poor form since before the T20 World Cup 2022, Rahul is receiving lot of flak from all corners including former cricketers and legends of the game. In an interaction with ESPNCricinfo, Ex-India opener Wasim Jaffer was highly critical of Rahul's poor performance and backed Shubman Gill to open the innings for the team when Rohit Sharma come in after recovery from his injury.

“KL Rahul has to go without a doubt, in my opinion. He had a pretty ordinary series as a batsman. If Rohit comes in, KL has to make a way,” said Jaffer.

Unlike Rahul, Shubman Gill had a fantastic performance in the Test series where he slammed his maiden Test hundred in the first Test at Chattogram. In four innings, Gill scored 157 runs at an average of 39.25 and was the fourth highest run-getter in the series.

On Sunday, Team India defeated Bangladesh by three wickets in the second Test match and clinched the two-match series 2-0. Ravichandran Ashwin was adjudged the Player of the Match as he picked six wickets and also scored a crucial 54 runs in the match. Cheteshwar Pujara was awarded the Player of the Series for being the highest run-getter with 222 runs in two matches at an average of 74.00.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka is set to tour India for a three-match ODI series and a three-match T20I series in January. As per reports, Rahul might be dropped from Team India for the T20I series against Sri Lanka at home.

