'Whatever I've seen from Indian fans against Virat...': Wasim Akram's stern warning for Kohli doubters ahead of Asia Cup

Pakistan legend Wasim Akram has issued a stern message for all Virat Kohli doubters, especially fans from India, asking them to think twice before writing off the former captain. It is no rocket science that Kohli has been struggling for form, but with each low score, clamours to throw him out of the team has been growing louder. Despite backing from coach Rahul Dravid and captain Rohit Sharma, certain sections of the fans and media feel that with the emergence of youngsters, Kohli probably no longer warrants a place in India's Playing XI. Reacting to it, Akram says he is stunned by such a response from the public, and while highlighting Kohli's accomplishments, the former Pakistan captain has requested the masses to be patient with the star India batter.

"First of all, let me start off by saying that from the last year or so... whatever I've been seeing on social media from Indian fans, against Virat Kohli, the press, or fans... they are all having a go at him unnecessarily. He is only 33. He is one of the greatest of all times, and not just the modern era," Akram said in a press conference organised by Star Sports, the official broadcaster of Asia Cup 2022.

Following a forgettable outing in the series in England, Kohli took a month-long break from cricket, skipping India's tours of West Indies and Zimbabwe, and has returned to the Indian squad for the Asia Cup 2022. Two-time defending champions India will begin their campaign against Pakistan on Sunday, which happens to be Kohli's 100th T20I. Akram jokingly mentioned that he hopes Kohli can find his form not against Pakistan, but backed the champion batter to be back to his menacing best soon.

"He is averaging 50-plus in all formats, including T20. And he is still fit is a fiddle, is one of the best fielders in the Indian squad and like they say, form is temporary, class is forever, I am sure that he will come back. He is still a great player. I hope he doesn't come back against Pakistan but in general he will make a comeback," added the legendary Pakistan pacer.

