'When BCCI's ACU asked me, I said...': IND pacer recalls match-fixing allegations on Shami by estranged wife Hasin Jahan

Over the course of his career, Mohammed Shami emerged as one of the key bowlers for India cross formats, and among the most pivotal members in the Indian Test line-up. One of the primary reason behind Shami's dominance has been his upright seam position which even teammate, Dinesh Karthik, reckoned, makes him a "nasty bowler to face". However, like any other professional athlete, Shami's career also went through ups and downs, although for the veteran pacer, it was more an off-the-field matter that troubled him. Back in 2018, his estranged wife Hasin Jahan had levelled various allegations, including of match-fixing, resulting in BCCI's Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) investigating into the matter.

Speaking to Cricbuzz, on their 'Rise of New India' show, veteran fast bowler Ishant Sharma recalled the tough phase in Shami's career and how when the latter evolved out of it, led to a stronger bond between the two.

In 2018, Jahan had lodged a police complaint, levelling a series of allegations which included match-fixing, adultery and domestic violence which led to BCCI upholding Shami's central contract. In regard to the match-fixing allegations, where Jahan claimed that the pacer had received money from a Pakistani woman, the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) had urged BCCI to investigate into the matter. Shami was later cleared of all charges.

Ishant recalled BCCI's ACU approaching all the players of the Indian team during their investigation on Shami. He revealed that he told the Neeraj Kumar-led unit that he was “200 per cent” sure Shami was not involved in such matters, although he did not comment about his personal life.

"I had a word with him and he did share of lot on the topic. Whatever had happened, the Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) had approached us all, and they had asked us whether Shami could do a match-fixing or not. Just like policemen lodge a complaint...I was asked everything and all was written down. I had told them, 'I don't know his personal things but I'm 200 per cent sure he can't do that because I know him that well." When he heard I said those words, he realised that what I think of him and our bond became stronger," he said.

