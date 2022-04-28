'When Bravo gets hit, I'm thinking 'should I give him the gloves and start bowling'': Dhoni's cheeky dig at CSK teammate

MS Dhoni, nearing 41, has shone with the bat in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season with no signs of slowing down. The Chennai Super Kings talisman has notched up 132 runs in eight games including a last-ball finish against Mumbai Indians. The four-time IPL winners may be languishing ninth in the points table, but their former skipper has shown glimpses of his former self to put a smile on the faces of his fans. Apart from his finishing prowess and calm demeanour, Dhoni is known for his witty sense of humour on and off the field. (IPL 2022 Full Coverage)

An accomplished 'Wordsmith', Dhoni was at his hilarious best during an interaction with teammates Dwayne Bravo and Ruturaj Gaikwad. In a video shared by the Chennai outfit, the three players were seen reacting to their on-field photographs, with Bravo being on Dhoni's radar.

"Bravo is saying that my mind is not working, which is half the time," said Dhoni. "More often than not I tell him to bowl whatever you want, but don't bowl this variation," he further added.

Bravo also joined the fun as he poked fun at Gaikwad's picture with skipper Jadeja. "Rutu in love," said the all-rounder.

Reacting to another image, Dhoni said "I am telling Bravo that he can only bowl one wide an over, you can’t keep bowling 3-4 wides an over.”

When his own picture popped up on the screen, Dhoni again took a dig at Bravo, saying he thinks of taking up bowling duties when the West Indian gets hit for runs. "This is when Bravo gets hit and I am thinking should I give him the gloves and start bowling because I can't really bowl worse than that," said Dhoni.

The Chennai outfit has lost six out of eight games this season with their playoff hopes hanging by a string. Their most recent defeat came against Punjab Kings on Monday. Dhoni, who had scored 16 off the final four balls against Mumbai, failed to replicate his pyrotechnics as Chennai fell 11 runs short of the target. Chennai next face Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday.

