IND USA
Home / Cricket / 'When he mentioned my name, it was a very proud moment': Kartik Tyagi cherishes praise from skipper Ajinkya Rahane
India's captain Ajinkya Rahane. File(AFP)
cricket

'When he mentioned my name, it was a very proud moment': Kartik Tyagi cherishes praise from skipper Ajinkya Rahane

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 09:29 AM IST

He may not have been part of India's squads during the tour of Australia, but fast bowler Kartik Tyagi's contribution is as important as anyone who starred for the team in the ODIs, T20Is and Tests Down Under. The 20-year-old quick travelled with the Indian team as a net bowler, and while he remained an unsung hero of the Indian team, Ajinkya Rahane, India's stand-in captain, Ajinkya Rahane did not forget to mention the youngster during the final team speech.

"Kartik, you were fantastic," Rahane said. That itself meant the world for Tyagi.

"I can't put a number to the number of overs. But the praise from the skipper he will remember. For someone working hard in the shadows, it was heartening," Tyagi told Indian Express.

"The main thing was we went to Australia and we beat Australia. I was present there. When he (Rahane) mentioned my name, it was a very proud moment. To be part of that team was a dream. And I hope that in the future, I will also be able to bowl India to wins in matches."

Tyagi has played two First-Class matches for Uttar Pradesh, while featuring in five List A and 10 T20 matches. At the IPL 2020 auction, he was brought by Rajasthan Royals and made his IPL debut last year, turning up in 10 matches for the franchise and grabbing nine wickets.

Tyagi's performance was convincing enough for the BCCI to consider him as one of the four additional bowlers to travel with India to Australia. Sharing the dressing room with some of the finest fast bowlers remains a learning curve for the 20-year-old fast bowler.

"How to plan for a session, how to set fields, how to bowl to a field. I learnt so much by watching, listening and talking. I spoke to everyone I could. Talking to (Jasprit) Bumrah, watching Pat Cummins bowl or Mohammed Siraj making his debut was a great experience. (I learnt) The importance of being patient and sticking to the plan," Tyagi added.

"Two of the best teams in the world are playing Test cricket, you are present, watching and listening and seeing so many things. I could not have asked for more. How the team discussed all the plans and then how it played out in the ground. was so inspirational."

Related Stories

File image of Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane(AP)
cricket

Where do Kohli, Rahane and Pujara stand in latest ICC Test batsmen rankings

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 03:27 PM IST
Often criticised for his slow approach, Pujara batted like a warrior in the fourth Test against Australia to help set the stage for India's historic win at Australia's fortress -- The Gabba. He took blows to the body, fingers, and head, but did not flinch.
FILE PHOTO: India's Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane line up during the national anthems before the match.(REUTERS)
cricket

India bowling coach compares captaincy styles of Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane

By hindustantimes.com | PTI
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 12:55 PM IST
Rahane made shrewd bowling changes while being attacking with the field placements. He had to work with a lot of youngsters and he was successful in bringing the best out of them.
File image of Jasprit Bumrah.(REUTERS)
cricket

'Takes time getting used to it': Buttler says Bumrah's action can pose troubles

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 10:13 AM IST
'"If you haven't faced guys before and somebody like a (Jasprit) Bumrah, who has a bit of unique action it can be bit of problem. It takes some (time) getting used to it," Buttler said during a virtual press conference.
File image of Joe Root.(Twitter)
cricket

England batsmen look to follow Joe Root’s Sri Lanka template

By Abhishek Paul, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 08:21 AM IST
Those big runs have boosted team confidence going up against India, England wicketkeeper Jos Buttler said in a virtual media interaction on Saturday.
File image of Imran Tahir with MS Dhoni.(IPL)
cricket

'I'll always have him in my team': Imran Tahir calls Dhoni 'best in the world'

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 07:56 AM IST
Tahir, who lifted the IPL title under Dhoni in 2018 and reached the final the year later, had grabbed 26 wickets in 2019 to take the Purple Cap.
Cricket generic image(Getty)
cricket

No Ranji Trophy for the first time in 87 years, players face a setback

By Rasesh Mandani, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 07:38 AM IST
Instead, the curtailed domestic calendar will see the Vijay Hazare Trophy ODI event staged in February, in a format similar to the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament, which ends with the Tamil Nadu-Baroda final on Sunday.
File photo of Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli.(PTI)
cricket

‘He will be hungry to lead': Buttler wary of Kohli threat ahead of India Tests

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 31, 2021 07:20 AM IST
Rewind to 2016. England had toured India for a five-Test series and were blanked 0-4. Once again, who was their bane? None other than Kohli, who had amassed 655 runs with one century, one double ton and two fifties.
Cheteshwar Pujara cops a blow to his arm. (Getty)
cricket

'There is a bit of blood clot on the shoulder': Pujara talks Brisbane blows

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 07:13 PM IST
  • Cheteshwar Pujara copped a total of 11 blows to his body, between the head and abdomen, while batting during the fourth innings of the Brisbane Test.
File image of Jos Buttler. (Getty)
cricket

‘He is in great form’: Buttler names Eng batsman Ind will find tough to bowl to

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 03:55 PM IST
  • Jos Buttler has warned India about an England batsman, who he he feels the home team will find it tough to bowl at.
File image of Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane(AP)
cricket

Where do Kohli, Rahane and Pujara stand in latest ICC Test batsmen rankings

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 03:27 PM IST
Often criticised for his slow approach, Pujara batted like a warrior in the fourth Test against Australia to help set the stage for India's historic win at Australia's fortress -- The Gabba. He took blows to the body, fingers, and head, but did not flinch.
File image of BCCI secretary Jay Shah. (Getty)
cricket

Jay Shah appointed president of Asian Cricket Council

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 08:35 PM IST
BCCI secretary Jay Shah was on Saturday appointed as the President of the Asian Cricket Council.
File photo of Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli.(PTI)
cricket

IND vs ENG: Kohli 14 runs away from surpassing Clive Lloyd in elite list

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 04:26 PM IST
The India batsman will hope to start the year 2021 on the right note. And very soon in his innings, Kohli could surpass Clive Lloyd in an elite list.
BCCI President Sourav Ganguly addresses media personnel after he got discharged from a private hospital, in Kolkata, (PTI)
cricket

Ganguly likely to be discharged from hospital if test results return normal

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 01:18 PM IST
Doctors are scheduled to conduct a few medical examinations on the 48-year-old former India captain to decide whether he is fit to be discharged from the hospital, he said.
Kartik Tyagi in background as India celebrate Gabba win.(Reuters)
cricket

When I hit Pucovski on helmet I was scared: Kartik Tyagi

By Kartik Tyagi
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 12:26 PM IST
"The first thing that struck me at the nets was the discipline and the intensity of the sessions. Every player knew his skills and what they need to do," says Kartik Tyagi.
India's captain Ajinkya Rahane. File(AFP)
cricket

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 09:29 AM IST
Cheteshwar Pujara in action. File(Getty)
cricket

'If given an opportunity, I am confident': Pujara wants to be a part of IPL

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 08:54 AM IST
"Definitely want to be part of the IPL. Given an opportunity, I am confident I'll be able to do well," Pujara told NDTV.
