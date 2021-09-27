'When he scores a 100, there aren't many better to watch': Pietersen's big praise for RR batsman he 'absolutely loves'

Rajasthan Royals have blown hot and cold in the second phase of the IPL 2021, winning one and losing the other. They started off in style, beating Punjab Kings by two runs in a thriller before the in-form Delhi Capitals got the better of them. On Monday, they play the already-eliminated Sunrisers Hyderabad, and currently placed sixth in the points-table, above defending champions Mumbai Indians, a win would do their chances of qualifying for the Playoffs a world of good.

While in the first game against PBKS, RR put up a decent bating effort, putting on 185 on the board, the second game saw their batsmen fail to chase down 155. In fact, RR could only manage 121 with six wickets down. The only positive in that match was the form of captain Sanju Samson, who sizzled with 70 off 53 balls, while only one other batsman could enter double digits.

A lot has been spoken about Samson and his two extreme batting forms, but former England captain Kevin Pietersen feels the 26-year-old is a fabulous player. Pietersen 'absolutely loves' Samson and reckons the only thing standing between the batsman and him becoming a superstar of Indian cricket is his inconsistency.

"I absolutely love him as a batter. I think he is absolutely incredible. The way that he plays the pull shot, the way he can hit sixes, the way he manipulates the spinners around the ground and picks the gab. When he scores a hundred, there aren't many batsmen who are better to watch than him. It is just his inconsistency that you keep asking me about," Pietersen had said on Star Sports.

Pietersen weighed in on whether the task of captaining Rajasthan Royals is affecting his batting, saying that while that could be a possibility, Samson could learn from someone like his counterpart KL Rahul, and focus only on his batting while doing so. In IPL 2021, Samson has scored 351 runs from nine matches, including a century and a fifty.

"Is it because of his captaincy? Maybe he is thinking too much about his role as captain. He needs to do what KL Rahul does and say to himself… 'you know what? I'm going to bat. My time is now to bat. I’ll captain another time, but my time right now is to bat," said Pietersen.