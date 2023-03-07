'When he walked out to bat...': Australia star revisits Virat Kohli's epic dismissal in BGT before 4th Test

Virat Kohli's recent struggles against spinners have played a crucial role in extending the lean patch of the former Indian skipper, especially in the longest and oldest format of the game. Kohli, who has failed to register a single half-century in the high-profile Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia, has a below-par average of 28.37 against off-spinners. Since 2020, the talismanic batter of the Rohit Sharma-led side has been dismissed by off-spinners on eight occasions.

Australia's rising star Todd Murphy was nothing but an inexperienced spinner when the Baggy Greens touched down India for the series opener of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Since then, Murphy has got the better of batting icon Kohli in three Test matches of the bilateral series. Murphy bagged the jackpot wicket of Kohli on his Test debut for Australia in Nagpur. Sharing his views ahead of the 4th Test against India, Murphy opened up about his battle with former Indian skipper Kohli in the Border-Gavsakar Trophy.

“It’s been awesome, when I look back to Nagpur when he (Kohli) walked out to bat I was sort of at the top of my mark thinking ‘this is as good as it gets’ getting to bowl to a guy like that. To be able to have that for the first three Tests has been awesome, a really enjoyable battle and no different to bowling to a lot of their guys when they stand there it is daunting at times,” Murphy was quoted as saying by ICC.

Murphy is expected to feature in the Australian XI for the fourth and final encounter of the Test series in India. Murphy has taken 11 wickets in the four-match Test series between India and Australia. "It is always nice when plans come off, Nagpur wasn’t an ideal dismissal but you take what you can get so to have a couple of times the last few games has been really nice and validation that what we are thinking works," he said.

Australia have secured its berth in the final of the ICC World Test Championship after defeating India in the 3rd Test at Indore. Murphy's teammate Nathan Lyon bagged 8 wickets in the 2nd innings to seal Australia's famous win over India in the 3rd Test. Lyon, who has taken the most wickets by a visiting bowler against India since 1990, is also the all-time leading wicket-taker in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

"I haven’t thought too far ahead but when you look ‘Gaz (Lyon) is still bowling as good as he ever has so when this series does come to an end it is going to slow down a little, it’s quite rare in other places in the world to play two spinners,” Murphy added.

