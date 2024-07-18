'When I listen to a young Virat, you get mortified': 2007 T20 WC winner on Kohli after Mishra's 'fame and power' take

Virat Kohli's evolution as a player and as a person has been in the news recently, with veteran spinner Amit Mishra saying that the former India captain “changed a lot” over the years. It was similar to what Yuvraj Singh had said about Kohli in November last year, where the 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 World Cup winner indicated that the latter was significantly different now compared to when he was a young player in the Indian team. Virat Kohli has a record 50 centuries in ODI cricket. (AP)

However, Yuvraj and Mishra's former teammate Robin Uthappa has hailed Kohli's changes as his evolution into the all-time great that he has become now. "I have actually seen Virat kind of evolve from a brash young Delhi boy to an evolved human being. You know the evolution has been quite tremendous, to be honest. Today he's practically reaping what he had sown 15 years ago," Uthappa said on cricket.com/tv.

"One of the things that has always stood out to me about Cheeku has been his conviction in himself," he added. "When I listen to a young 19-year-old Virat Kohli, you know talking about himself or his conviction in himself, you'll get mortified, you'll be like 'What is this dude talking about?'. "But fast forward 10 years and you be like 'Okay now that makes sense.'"

Kohli continues to work hard, says Uthappa

Uthappa said that Kohli continues to be "obsessed" with working hard and striving for success, despite possibly reaching the twilight of his career. The 35-year-old retired from T20Is last month after winning the 2024 T20 World Cup. He has played 113 Tests in which he has scored 8848 runs at an average of 49.15 and 29 centuries and 30 fifties. In ODIs, Kohli has scored 13848 in 292 matches at an average of 58.67 with a record 50 centuries and 72 fifties.

“A lot of these things is all fluff and no stuff, but Virat showed us that there was stuff behind the talk as well. He is obsessed. I remember went last year to interview some of the RCB boys, and finished his interview, and then the next thing you know that he's in the gym, and he doesn't need to be, but he was there in the gym, hashing out an hour-long workout before he went back and spent time with his family,” said Uthappa.