'When I saw Kohli's ball go up in the air...': How Virat's dismissal scare left Ashwin gasping for breath in WC opener

Team India did not just survive or escape a scare on Sunday, they were left fortunate as well. In a moment of sheer horror, the hosts, touted as the top favourite to reclaim the ODI World Cup at home, stuttered to 2 for three after their top-order batters were dismissed for a duck at the very start of their chase for 200 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The sight brought back memories of 2017 Champions Trophy final, 2019 World Cup semifinal, and 2020 T20 World Cup tie against Pakistan all at the same time. Only a superhuman effort could get India out of trouble and the very experienced Virat Kohli and No. 5 batter KL Rahul dug deep to produce a masterclass of a partnership as India did not just revive, they eventually closed the chase with 8.4 overs to spare riding on a record 165-run stand. Ashwin recounts dressing-room emotions when Virat Kohli survived a scare during India's World Cup opener against Australia

Sometimes a loss could be down to an array of mistakes and sometimes it could be a result of a single moment of brain fade or miscommunication. The second one could rightly define Australia's loss especially after the stunning start Josh Hazlewood provided the five-time champions. With India three down for just two runs, Australia were staring at a fourth dismissal, of that of the dangerous Kohli, when he (almost) fell to Hazlewood's short-ball ploy in the eighth over of the innings. Kohli top-edged it as Mitchell Marsh sprinted in from mid-wicket to complete the dismissal and so did wicketkeeper Alex Carey. Marsh almost got to the ball and should have had Kohli out for 12, but a little hesitation with Carey running in as well saw Australia let go of the golden chance.

Recounting that dismissal scare, Ashwin, who was in the dressing room, told Star Sports at the end of the match that he was left gasping for breath at the sight of the ball going up in the air for a catch. He added that when Marsh dropped it, leaving the Chepauk crowd go berserk, he went back inside and stood in the same place for the remainder of the game.

"When I saw Virat Kohli's ball went up in the air, I ran outside the dressing room. I literally ran outside the dressing room, I was like thinking wake me up when it's all over. It's a World Cup game against Australia so you don't expect anything easy. It's a big game and when you are shot for 199, do you think you expected us to coast home. I ran back into the dressing room and the crowd erupted. I stayed in the same place for the entire game," he said.

When jokingly asked whether India's six-wicket win was actually down to Ashwin's dressing-room act rather than Kohli and Rahul's partnership, Ashwin burst into laughter saying: "My legs are paining now actually."

Kohli did not just survive, he gave no further opportunities to the Aussies as he combined with Rahul to weave a 165-run stand to guide India to a stellar start to the campaign. Kohli scored 85 runs in the match off 116 balls.

