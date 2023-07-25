'When I was going to bat, Rohit just told me...': Ishan Kishan opens up on India captain's golden advice after WI Tests

Even though Ishan Kishan's blistering knock against the West Indies reminded some fans about Bazeball, the Indian wicketkeeper-batter strongly believes that England's aggressive style of playing Test cricket can't become the template for playing every single red-ball match in the World Test Championship (WTC). Promoted up the order by skipper Rohit Sharma in the series decider between India and the West Indies, Kishan played a breathtaking knock to put the visitors on the course to sweep the series in Trinidad.

Rohit Sharma had promoted Ishan Kishan to bat up the order in the 2nd innings(AP)

Kishan smashed his maiden Test half-century in the 2nd innings to help India declare at 181-2 in just 24 overs. Thanks to the quick-fire knocks from skipper Rohit and gloveman Kishan, India managed to set a daunting target for Kraigg Brathwaite's men in the 2nd Test at Queen's Park Oval. However, Kishan's brilliant knock went in vain as India failed to register a win in the 2nd Test. Persistent rain in Trinidad paved the way for the West Indies to end the 2nd Test against India in a stalemate.

Talking about the recently concluded encounter after India clinched the Test series 1-0 on Monday, Kishan credited skipper Rohit for showing faith in youngsters. Rohit revealed that Kishan was 'the first one to put his hand up' when India were looking to score quick runs in the 2nd innings. Interestingly, Indian skipper Rohit also offered Kishan noteworthy advice before the youngster took the West Indies bowlers to the cleaners in the 2nd Test at Port of Spain.

‘When I was going to bat, he just told me…’

“Rohit Sharma is a very experienced captain. He tries to keep everyone in that comfort zone. When I was going to bat, he just told me ‘You play your own game, play according to your plan and don’t listen to anyone else.’ It is a massive thing to a youngster that a captain is backing you and it motivates you to do well,” Kishan said.

India scored at 7.54 runs per over on the final day of the 2nd test against the West Indies. Rohit and Co. also shattered Sri Lanka's world record by reaching the 100-run mark in 12.2 overs. Kishan completed his fifty in just 34 balls as the star batter remained unbeaten on 52. The Indian wicketkeeper made his Test debut in the series opener which India won by an innings and 141 runs.

"I appreciate if someone else gets selected in the side and performs because I know how tough this game is, how you are tested mentally, how difficult it is to give that performance when there is so much expectation and pressure. So, I make an effort whenever I'm off or not playing that I concentrate on my practice and prepare myself that whenever I get the opportunity, I give my best," Kishan said.

