'When Jadeja was dismissed...': Australia's chances of winning Gabba Test all but shut as 'desperate' move revealed

Australia's bowling coach, Daniel Vettori, admitted that a result in the Gabba Test against India is now unlikely after the visitors managed to avoid the follow-on. Jasprit Bumrah and Akash Deep formed a potentially match-defining last-wicket partnership to help India surpass the 246-run mark and ask Australia to bat again. India's Ravindra Jadeja walks off the field after losing his wicket during play on day four of the third Test. (AP Photo/Pat Hoelscher)(AP)

With an unbeaten 39-run partnership, Bumrah and Akash Deep have ensured that a draw is now the most likely result at the Gabba, considering the inclement weather predicted for Day 5. India's tail batted out of their skins to deprive Australia of the chance to enforce the follow-on against them for the first time in 23 years.

Pat Cummins' side will now have to bat in the third innings on Day 5, and the onus lies with the hosts on how they want to take the game forward.

Speaking to reporters after the end of Day 4, Vettori said, "I think the only way to force the game was to force the follow-on. There was a desperation to get that final wicket. We thought we had a really good chance when Jadeja was dismissed, but it was a real fighting partnership from Bumrah and Deep."

“Unfortunately, just the amount of time that’s been lost from the game has made it difficult [to force a result]," he added.

When Akash Deep hit a four over gully to help the visitors avoid the follow-on, celebrations unfolded inside the Indian dressing room as Gautam Gambhir (head coach), Virat Kohli, and Rohit Sharma clapped and jumped in joy.

Could Australia have declared early in their first innings?

Inclement weather has hampered the entire Gabba Test, and certain suggestions were that Australia could have declared before the end of Day 2 to give the hosts a much better chance of forcing the pace. Australia were eventually bowled out for 445 in the first innings.

When asked whether Australia could have declared early, Vettori said, "First-innings runs were always going to be vital in this game. You don't really want to plan for this weather. We have seen that the weather can blow past and settle in. The conversation was to make the most of the first innings and trust the very good bowling unit to deliver on this wicket."

On Day 4, KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja dug their heels in, and the duo formed a partnership of 67 runs for the sixth wicket. Rahul played a knock of 84 while Jadeja scored 77.

However, with Jadeja's wicket at 213/9, it seemed that Australia would take a lead of more than 200 and ask India to bat again by enforcing the follow-on. However, Bumrah and Akash Deep had other plans, and their rear-guard action helped India breathe a sigh of relief.

Bumrah and Akash Deep will now come out to bat again on Day 5. India's score is 252/9, and they are still trailing by 193 runs.