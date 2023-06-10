'When Shardul was dismissed after 50, he didn't raise his bat...': Ramiz's enormous message to Kohli, Rohit and co.

Team India endured a disappointing performance with the bat in the first innings of the World Test Championship final against Australia. The side faced a top-order collapse and was eventually bailed out of trouble by exemplary batting efforts from Ajinkya Rahane (89), Shardul Thakur (51), and Ravindra Jadeja (48); the side finished its innings on 296 after the Aussies put a mammoth score of 469.

Ramiz Raja stated that Rahane and Shardul set an example for other batters in the Indian team(AFP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

India were in a spot of bother at the start of Day 3 when they lost six wickets for merely 152; Rahane, who was making a comeback in the Indian team after more than a year away from the side, kept his calm and ensured an assuring presence at the crease, forging a 109-run stand alongside Shardul Thakur. The duo earned praise from fans and former cricketers and on Friday, former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja stated that Rahane and Shardul set an example for other batters in the Indian team.

“Miracles happen in Test cricket, and since it's the WTC Final, you will always put your best foot. India would've learnt their lesson from the first innings after a poor batting effort. Rahane showed them how to bat, and sometimes, the tailenders can also lead the way for other batters on how to play. The way Shardul batted, he played with focus and had a positive intent,” Ramiz said on his official YouTube channel.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“He understands his batting, and he's an honest worker. When he was dismissed after his fifty, he didn't raise his bat because he knew he played the wrong shot, and that India hadn't been out of trouble yet. They want India to win,” Ramiz further said.

Shardul braved body blows early in his innings – particularly against Australia captain Pat Cummins – and had to resort to using elbow guards on both hands, but stayed firm at the crease to reach his half-century.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON