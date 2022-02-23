'When you go to Australia, you need shot-making ability': Rohit singles out 27-year-old 'talent' for T20WC consideration

Head coach Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma have been handed the tricky task of finding the perfect team combination and assigning specific roles to players as India gear up for this year's T20 World Cup, which is less than eight months away. The T20I series against West Indies was India's first assignment in the build-up to the T20 showpiece event in Australia.

The recently-concluded home series saw young players like Ishan Kishan, Ravi Bishnoi and Avesh Khan raise their hand for a spot in the World Cup-bound Indian contingent. India next take on Sri Lanka in a similar three-game rubber and Rishabh Pant's absence from the series opens the door for Sanju Samson. While Ishan can double up as the wicketkeeper, Samson's experience and attacking prowess makes him fit the team's scheme of things.

Skipper Rohit has also underlined Samson's abilities with the bat, saying the Kerala wicketkeeper-batter will be taken into consideration while selecting the T20 World Cup squad. Samson's last game in the national set-up was during the Sri Lanka tour in July where India played with a second-string team under Shikhar Dhawan. In 10 T20I games for India, Samson has notched up just 117 runs averaging 11.70 but with Rishabh Pant rested for the Sri Lanka assignment, Samson has been presented with an opportunity for revival.

"Samson has got talent man, whenever you see him bat in the IPL, he has produced that innings where everyone goes over the moon watching that innings, he has got the skillset to succeed. That is the whole point about the sport, a lot of people have skill and talent, how you utilise it is the most critical part," said Rohit in a virtual press conference before the series opener against Sri Lanka.

"It is now up to Sanju Samson how he wants to use that talent and maximise it because as team management, we see a lot of potential and a lot of talent in that individual. I hope we give him that confidence whenever he gets an opportunity. He is definitely into consideration and that is why he is part of the team. His backfoot play is superb. When you go to Australia, you need that shot-making ability, Samson has it in him. I just hope he utilises his potential," he added.

Earlier, chief selector Chetan Sharma had also said that Samson is in India's scheme of things, further adding that the wicketkeeper-batter can be handy on Australian wickets.

"Sanju is in our scheme of things. Most importantly we have to see which is a cricketer who will be useful on Australian wickets. He is definitely in our scheme of things [for the T20 World Cup in Australia later this year]," Sharma had said while announcing India's squad for the Sri Lanka T20Is and Test series as well.