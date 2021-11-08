Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / 'Whenever India is up against a good team, they can't score': Gavaskar lists 2 reasons behind team's flop show at T20 WC
'Whenever India is up against a good team, they can't score': Gavaskar lists 2 reasons behind team's flop show at T20 WC

With India's hopes of qualifying for the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup dashed following New Zealand's win over Afghanistan on Sunday, former captain Sunil Gavaskar has listed out a couple of reasons which he feels led to India's lacklustre performance at the ICC tournament.
Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar. (Getty)
Updated on Nov 08, 2021 09:34 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The first factor which Gavaskar feels was detrimental to India's campaign is the approach of their batsmen inside the Powerplay, which the former batsman believes has been an issue not only in this tournament, but lingered on since the previous few ICC events.

Gavaskar is not in favour of a complete overhaul of the team, but insists batting needs to be more proactive and energetic inside the first six overs as the failure to do that has often choked India's scoring-rate whenever they play a team with good bowlers.

"Making too many changes in a team isn’t right, because it’s not like India lost all its matches. In two matches, the batters could not deliver what was expected of them and that is the reason that India is in such a state right now. The approach needs to change," Gavaskar said on Sports Tak.

The fact that in the first 6 overs, there are only 2 fielders outside the 30-yard-circle, India haven’t taken advantage of it for the last few ICC tournaments. Which is why, whenever India are up against a strong team, one that has good bowlers… India cannot score. So that needs to change."

The second reason, as pointed out by Gavaskar, which he feels has hampered India's campaign is their fielding. Although the current cricket team is probably the fittest the country has ever seen, not all are spring chickens and that is one area Gavaskar believes India need to get better at if they are to put up better performances in the time to come.

"The second and the most importantly, they should have players who are phenomenal in fielding. The way New Zealand fielding, saved runs, took catches… it stood out. Even if the attack is ordinary, the pitch is placid, good fielding can make a lot of difference. If you look at Indian team, except 3-4 outstanding fielders, you can’t depend on the rest to save runs or dive at the boundary," added Gavaskar.

