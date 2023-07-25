Where does Team India stand in WTC points table after rain denies Rohit Sharma and Co. series sweep against West Indies

On two successive days rain has managed to have the final say, denying two big wins in Test cricket. If it was England in the fourth Ashes Test on Sunday, with rain in Manchester washing out the whole of fifth day to hand Australia the escape route to retaining the urn, on Monday, rain in the Caribbeans denied India the chance to script a series sweep. Persistent rain washed out whole of the final day of the second test at Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain, resulting in a drawn Test.

India's captain Rohit Sharma and teammate Yashasvi Jaiswal refresh during a drinks break (AP)

India were the heavy favourites in the second Test after having won the opener by an innings and 141 runs in Dominica. Riding on Virat Kohli's 121-run knock, his first ever triple-digit score away from home in five years, India amassed 438 runs in the first innings in Trinidad after being put to bat first before Mohammed Siraj's five-wicket haul helped the visitors fold West Indies for 255.

A quickfire 98-run stand by Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal followed by a whirlwind maiden Test fifty from Ishan Kishan saw India set a mighty 365-run target with the tourists setting up the final day with eight wickets to win and West Indies 289 runs behind with R Ashwin handing the home team with the double blow on the penultimate day.

But rain in Trinidad on Day 5 denied India the chance to complete a 2-0 series sweep against West Indies.

Where does drawn 2nd Test vs WI leave India on the WTC points table?

The West Indies series opened India's campaign in the third WTC cycle. They have been runner-up twice in the first two editions. With the opportunity lost to script a 2-0 win against West Indies, India also lost the opportunity to take the top spot early in the WTC campaign.

Team India now stands below Pakistan, who won their series opener against Sri Lanka and now hold a dominant position after Day 1 of 2nd Test, with 66.67 PCT. Meanwhile, Australia, who retained the Ashes again, stands third followed by England.

India will play their next series in the 2023/25 WTC cycle five months later, when they travel to South Africa for a two-Test contest. The series will begin from December 26 onwards in Centurion followed by the second match in January 3 in Newlands.

