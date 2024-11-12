'Where were you when Rohit Sharma said '12 saal mein...'': Sanjay Manjrekar lambasted by fans over Gautam Gambhir jibe

Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar, on Monday, was shown no mercy by the internet over his blunt criticism of India head coach Gautam Gambhir. He reckoned that the former India opener 'does not have the right demeanour' to speak to the media. Manjrekar's comment came just moments after Gambhir completed his pre-series media conference in Mumbai ahead of India's departure for Australia for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. Sanjay Manjrekar was trolled for his blunt criticism of Gautam Gambhir

Gambhir, in his first media interaction since India's humiliating 0-3 whitewash at home against New Zealand, which sparked rumours over his future in the head coach role, put on a brave face and handled the questions with utmost composure and even resorted to a few cheeky replies. However, Gambhir's "demeanour" during the presser did not sit well with Manjrekar, resulting in an explosive tweet.

"Just watched Gambhir in the press conference. May be wise for the BCCI to keep him away from such duties, let him work behind the scenes. He does not have the right demeanour nor the words when interacting with them. Rohit & Agarkar, much better guys to front up for the media," Manjrekar said in his post on X.

However, social media was quick to send a reminder to Manjrekar of India captain Rohit Sharma's "12 saal mein ek baar toh allowed hai" remark, which had come moments after the hosts succumbed to their first home Test defeat in 12 years earlier this month.

Gambhir answered tough questions

Not only did the former ODI World Cup winner respond to the criticism he and the team faced following the embarrassing low in the New Zealand Test series, which even sparked reports that BCCI might remove him Test debut unless a remarkable comeback in the impending Australia Test series, but also hit back at former Australia captain Ricky Ponting over his take on Virat Kohli's dwindling returns with the bat.

Gambhir also defended the selection of Nitish Kumar Reddy and Harshit Rana for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy despite their limited red-ball experience.

India's immediate concern heading into the Perth opener on November 22 against Australia pertains to Rohit's availability. Gambhir did not confirm the India captain's stance, but admitted that the team has enough backup options to choose from.