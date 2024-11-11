Keep Gautam Gambhir away…: Sanjay Manjrekar tells BCCI after India coach's Monday press conference

Former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar has requested the BCCI to keep Gautam Gambhir away from media interactions as the team departs for Australia to play a gruelling five-Test series for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Gambhir addressed the media in India's pre-departure press conference, where he answered a range of burning questions – from the series defeat against New Zealand to the forms of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. However, it was the manner in which he addressed the topics that left plenty to be desired, with Manjrekar possibly pointing out how bland and short Gambhir's replies were. Gautam Gambhir's press conference had more misses than hits(PTI)

Gambhir's PCs have thus far been nowhere close to being his eloquent and free-flowing self, with the coach mostly sticking to pretty outdated answers, indicated Manjrekar. As a broadcaster, Gambhir didn't mince words, going to the root of the cause while addressing a topic, but the same spark seems to be missing during his stint as Team India's head coach. Manjrekar urged the BCCI to keep Gambhir's role limited to inside the dressing room and suggested having captain Rohit Sharma and chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar to headline media briefings.

"Just watched Gambhir in the press conference. May be wise for BCCI to keep him away from such duties, let him work behind the scenes. He does not have the right demeanour nor the words when interacting with them. Rohit & Agarkar much better guys to front up for the media," Manjrekar posted on X.

Gambhir's PC has more misses than hits

As Gambhir rightfully pointed out, Rohit and Agarkar have, in the past, confronted the media on some very big occasions. They first came together in Delhi in August of last year to announce India's squad for the 2023 Asia Cup, where both spoke at length on whatever questions the media threw at them. Gambhir's media interactions have been brief, and his responses often lack the depth or satisfaction found in the answers provided by the Indian captain or his former India teammate. His press conference on Monday blew rather cold.

Even on Monday, when Gambhir was asked to speak on players like KL Rahul and Shubman Gill, his answers hardly generated any excitement. It was almost as if Gambhir was rushing to finish things.