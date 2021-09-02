'You may look like an idiot but you would still be batting': Gavaskar reacts to India's top-order collapse at the Oval

For a second consecutive Test, India's top order had no answer to England's formidable bowling line-up as the trio of Chris Woakes, Ollie Robinson and James Anderson shredded the opposition's batting by restricting them to 122/6 at tea on Day 1 of the fourth Test at The Oval.

After a disappointing show by Indian batsmen on Day 1, former captain Sunil Gavaskar was slightly critical of the technique of India's top order batters. Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Cheteshwar Pujara were out playing on the wrong foot, with Gavaskar stressing on the same, highlighting how it is natural for India's batsman to play more on the front foot.

"You see the length that is being bowled and see where the batsmen are playing. They are so far committed to the front foot, it's very difficult for them to drop their bats. They just tend to sort of go for it. If you're on the backfoot just that little bit, you have that nano second to drop your wrists and let the ball go," Gavaskar said on The Sony Sports Network.

Rohit was dismissed caught behind to a ball that bounced a lot and took the edge of his bat. Rahul was trapped on the pads and given out LBW, but the one dismissal that concerned Gavaskar the most was that of Pujara's. To an away swinger from James Anderson, Pujara offered his bat just outside off-stump, enough to allow the ball to take the edge and into wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow's gloves.

"You may look like an idiot but you'd still be batting. Whether you look like an idiot or look great, doesn't go down in the scorebooks. It's the number of runs you score. When you follow the ball like Pujara has been doing - he is committed to the front foot - you get yourself into trouble," Gavaskar pointed out.