close_game
close_game
News / Cricket / 'Which brains benched Fakhar for best part of tournament...': Sehwag's brutal 'protein' dig as PAK survive knockout blow

'Which brains benched Fakhar for best part of tournament...': Sehwag's brutal 'protein' dig as PAK survive knockout blow

ByHT Sports Desk
Nov 05, 2023 09:28 AM IST

Fakhar's unbeaten knock of 126 helped Pakistan win by 21 runs on DLS method and hence survived a knockout blow in World Cup 2023.

Who would've backed Pakistan to come out on top when New Zealand posted a mighty 402-run target? Ramiz Raja's expression had certainly summed it up when he paused for a while, smiled and then steered away from the topic when asked about the possibility of Pakistan chasing it down. Yet, at the end of a rather frustrating wait at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday evening, it was Pakistan who emerged victoriously with the win coming down to two factors - impertinent rain through the second innings and Fakhar Zaman's rampaging century prior to it. The unbeaten knock of 126 helped Pakistan win by 21 runs on DLS method and hence survived a knockout blow in World Cup 2023.

Virender Sehwag has his say on Fakhar Zaman's performance in World Cup match against New Zealand
Virender Sehwag has his say on Fakhar Zaman's performance in World Cup match against New Zealand

Zaman was dropped after the opening match against Netherlands owing to string of poor shows. However, with Imam-ul-Haq being out of form, the left-handed batter was recalled in the match against Bangladesh where he smashed 81 in Pakistan's win at the Eden Gardens before scoring a fiery century in Bengaluru against the 2019 runner-up in the do-or-die battle.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

ALSO READ: 'India shouldn't make this about Virat Kohli's 49th hundred. Remember Sachin Tendulkar...': Nasser Hussain

The 1992 champions had lost Abdullah Shafique early in the chase before Fakhar combined with captain Babar Azam to stitch a stellar 194-run stand, the joint-highest partnership for Pakistan in ODI World Cups for any wicket. The skipper remained unbeaten on 66 as Pakistan amassed 200 for the loss of one wicket in 25.3 overs before rain disrupted the proceedings for the second and final time.

Impressed with the knock, India batting legend Virender Sehwag took a brutal dig at Pakistan as he questioned the logic behind benching an able batter in Fakhar through the better part of the tournament.

“What an innings by Fakhar Zaman, by far Pakistan’s best batter. Which brains kept him on the bench for the best part of the tournament, God knows. Protein ki bhi kami nahin, jajbe ki bhi,” he posted on X.

Earlier in the tournament, during a presser, Imam was asked about the lack of sixes being hit by Pakistan's top-order batters in the tournament. He replied saying: “Maybe we want to eat more proteins and not that much carbs, but it’s just that there’s nothing we want to talk about it. We really don’t feel it if we are not hitting sixes or fours. Its just what are we doing for the team."

The top four have in fact managed only 36 sixes in this World Cup so far, the fifth most among the 10 teams. Fakhar alone hit 18 sixes in his last two innings, 11 of which came en route to his century.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Catch all the Latest World Cup news, India vs South Africa Live Score and Live score along with World Cup Schedule , World Cup Most Runs and World Cup Points Table updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, November 05, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out