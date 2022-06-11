'Which direction are they heading? What was the strategy?': Ex-PAK skipper slams Pakistan team management despite WI win

Another fantastic century partnership between Fakhar Zaman and captain Babar Azam ensured Pakistan had enough to defend in Multan despite a mini collapse they endured at thereafter. Later the bowlers collectively scripted a West Indies downfall as the visitors lost by 120 runs. Pakistan, who had won the series opener earlier this week, hence took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the contest with a final tie yet to be played. Despite the series win, former Pakistan captain Salman Butt was unhappy with team's performance in the series as he questioned their strategy and called them "directionless".

Speaking in his YouTube channel following Pakistan's series win, Butt questioned the logic behind sending Khushdil Shah at No. 8, who had scored an unbeaten 23-ball 41 in the series opener to help Pakistan successfully complete the chase of 306 fin the final over of the match. Pakistan had sent Mohammad Nawaz and Shadab Khan ahead of Khushdil in the second ODI

“There are certain things that Pakistan can sort out for themselves. Like in the first ODI, Khushdil Shah finished the game brilliantly for Pakistan and won the game for the team and was unbeaten as well. But in the next game,. when Pakistan were in trouble, they sent Mohammad Nawaz and Shadab Khan before Khushdil. What are they even doing? What are they even planning?” Butt questioned.

“They should have sent Khushdil ahead and allowed him to play a big innings. Yes he did finish a game, but does that mean you have reserved his batting for only those last 4-5 overs? Look at his domestic record. Look at how many centuries he has got. He is a batsman, but you are sending bowling all-rounders ahead of him,” he added.

The veteran cricketer also questioned the logic behind playing Mohammad Harris, who replaced Sarfaraz Ahmed in the squad, as a middle-order option and not a wicketkeeper-batter.

"Another thing, you are playing Mohammad Harris, but you are not playing him as a wicketkeeper. If he is replacing Sarfaraz then why aren't you playing him as a wicketkeeper-batsman? If you need him as a middle-order batter then play Shan Masood or Kamran Ghulam. West Indies aren't posing us any challenges because they have problems of their own. But which direction are we heading into? What is our strategy?"

The final ODI will be played on Sunday in Multan.

