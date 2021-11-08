'Which is why we are out of the tournament': Ex-India player lists 2 main reasons behind team's failure at T20 World Cup

Team India will end their T20 World Cup 2021 campaign against Namibia in Dubai on Monday. The Virat Kohli-led side failed to qualify for the semifinals for the first time since the 2012 edition of the showpiece and the manner in which the events have unfolded has left the Indian cricket team's supporters dejected. The long list also included former India cricketer Saba Karim.

Karim expressed his disappointment on India's ouster and cited two main reasons behind it.

“It has been a very painful tournament because, before the World Cup began, everybody thought India will be a firm favourite after a long time. We had reasons to think so as well. We had great match-winners and good young players like Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan. Our cricketers had also played in the UAE in the IPL.

"Considering all this, it seemed like our team was very well-equipped to do well in the T20 World Cup. That did not happen, which is why we are out of the tournament," explained Karim while speaking on the Khelneeti podcast.

Pre-tournament favourites began their campaign on the worst-possible note as they not only lost to Pakistan for the first time in an ICC World Cup but lost by 10 wickets. Their net run-rate took a major hit at the start.

It only got worse as the ‘Men in Blue' were handed an eight-wicket loss by the hands of Kane Williamson's New Zealand. The NRR plunged further and as it turns out, it was this figure that led to India falling out of contention.

After back-to-back defeats, the side romped home to two convincing wins against Afghanistan and Scotland, respectively, and pushed their NRR into the positives. Eventually, they were dependent on Afghanistan's final result. However, they lost to New Zealand by 8 wickets, meaning that Black Caps went through along with group toppers Pakistan.

