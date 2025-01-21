Menu Explore
‘Who haven’t faced 150 kmph delivery, advising you to play’: Shreyas Iyer ‘irritated’ with short ball criticism

ByHT Sports Desk
Jan 21, 2025 06:12 AM IST

Shreyas Iyer went back to domestic cricket to regain form and scored big runs across formats to get back into the national team's scheme of things.

Team India batter Shreyas Iyer has opened up about how he feels about the outside criticism of his weakness against short-pitch bowling. Iyer lost his place in the Indian Test set-up after his struggle against short ball was exposed on numerous occasions. However, the selectors still have faith in him when it comes to the 50-over format, as he has been picked in the squad for the Champions Trophy.

Shreyas Iyer opened up the criticism he faced about struggles against short balls.(PTI)
Shreyas Iyer opened up the criticism he faced about struggles against short balls.(PTI)

The 30-year-old went back to domestic cricket to regain his form and scored big runs across formats to get back into the national team's scheme of things.

Iyer recently expressed his disappointment on the chatter about his struggle against short balls and said that everyone has the right to talk about criticising players, but they can't do it directly to players.

“It’s irritating, especially when it comes from people, who haven’t faced 150 km per hour delivery, advising you to play in a particular way,” Shreyas Iyer said at the Indian Express’ Idea Exchange.

“But I would say it is their opinion. They have all the right to talk, but they can talk between themselves not to the player directly," he added.

Meanwhile, the Indian team hopes Iyer will replicate his 2023 ODI World Cup form in the Champions Trophy. The stylish batter slammed 530 runs in 11 innings, including two hundreds and three fifties, during the 2023 showpiece event.

Shreyas Iyer's memorable knock from 2023 World Cup

Talking about the World Cup, Iyer named his memorable performance from the event, and it was not the century in the semifinal against New Zealand but the 82-run knock against Sri Lanka in the league stage.

“The 82 against Sri Lanka. Because there was a lot of talk about dropping me from the squad, and that I’m not providing much for the team,” he said.

“Even though I had scored a 50 against Pakistan, there was some talk which put me in a helter-skelter situation. That kind of (talk) boosted my instincts from within.

Reminiscing about his crucial knock, Iyer said that after that, he became his own fan because of the way he batted in the match.

“I wanted to just give my 110 per cent. And in that game, I decided that I would just back my instincts and go full throttle. No looking back. I’m impressed by the way I played in that game. I became my own fan after that. It was a game-changing innings, especially in the World Cup," he added.

Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings.
See More
