Who is Anushka Sharma? Gujarat Giants' new find slams 30-ball 44 on WPL debut

Making her Women's Premier League (WPL) debut in Gujarat Giants' season opener, Anushka Sharma justified the franchise's decision in securing her signature. Fans may have been mistaken by her name as Gujarat released their playing XI for the match against UP Warriorz. However, her performance with the bat on Saturday ensured that fans will now remember her. Gujarat Giants' Anushka Sharma plays a shot. (AFP)

The 22-year-old was slotted in at No. 3 in the batting order and came to bat after Beth Mooney's (13) early dismissal in the fifth over. Taking a cautious approach, Anushka decided to play the support role as Sophie Devine continued her onslaught, but departed soon, scoring 38 off 20 balls. Then she decided to form a partnership with Ashleigh Gardner and took on Asha Sobhana in the eighth over, getting two fours in the over. In the third delivery, she swept the UPW star backward of square leg, and then in the final ball, she pulled her in front of square, getting to 12 off nine balls.

Then she got a boundary off Sophie Ecclestone in the next over, driving her through extra cover for a four. In the 10th over, she continued punishing Sobhana, but also relied on luck, edging her through the empty slip region for another four. In the 11th over, she was handed strike in the fourth delivery against Deandra Dottin. But she didn't wait, driving her over extra cover for a four.

The 13th over was pure entertainment as she attacked Kranti Gaud in the first delivery, driving her through the line for a four. Then Gardner smacked her for three more fours. In the next over, GG once again began with a four, as Anushka placed Sobhana behind square on the off-side for a boundary. Then Gardner also hit her for two sixes. The pair got their 100-run stand in the 16th over, but the Indian batter lost her wicket in the next over, falling to Dottin.

Receiving a pitched-up delivery, Anushka ended up holing her to long-on for a catch by Harleen Deol. Despite missing out on a half-century in her WPL debut, her effort was noticed as she departed for 44 off 30 balls, laced with seven fours.

Purchased for ₹45 lakh, her full name is Anushka Brijmohan Sharma, and she rose to prominence in domestic cricket. She represents Madhya Pradesh and is known to be a reliable middle-order batter who can also come in handy with the ball.

She has played for several teams, like Madhya Pradesh, India C, India B U-19, Central Zone, India E and Bundelkhand Bulls Women.