Who is Luke Williams, the new head coach of Mumbai Indians’ women’s team?

Former South Australia cricketer Luke Williams has joined as the head coach of Mumbai Indians’ women’s team. He takes over the reins from Lisa Keightley under whom the side finished second from bottom with three wins from eight games last season. Williams is quite a well-known name in women’s cricket. Under him, Royal Challengers Bengaluru won the WPL title in 2024.

Luke Williams comes with vast experience. (Mumbai Indians)

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He spent a very fruitful time with Adelaide Strikers at the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL), where he picked up back-to-back titles (in 2022 and 2023) as well as two runners-up finishes. He has the Hundred experience too, where he was the assistant coach at Southern Brave during their triumph in 2023. He has also been the assistant coach of the English women’s team.

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In addition, Williams, a batsman in his playing days, is a three-time recipient of the Bradman Medal for grade cricket (2005/06, 2007/08, 2009/10). He played for Adelaide Buffalos, a side he also captained. For the last several years, he has been pretty busy on the coaching front. “Mumbai Indians have announced that Lisa Keightley has decided to move on from her role as Head Coach of Mumbai Indians, with Luke Williams appointed as her successor ahead of the 2027 Women’s Premier League season,” an MI release said on Thursday.

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{{^usCountry}} Williams’ signing suggests how serious Mumbai Indians are about getting back to winning ways in the WPL. They are the two-time champions, and under Keightley they disappointed fans not a little last season. Williams’ joy knows no bounds, and he hopes to live up to the franchise's expectations. “I’m really excited to be joining Mumbai Indians, a respected and successful organisation, and working with this talented group of players and support staff. We have a great opportunity to build something together, play an exciting brand of cricket and compete for success. I’m looking forward to the challenge and to giving our fans plenty to be proud of,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Williams’ signing suggests how serious Mumbai Indians are about getting back to winning ways in the WPL. They are the two-time champions, and under Keightley they disappointed fans not a little last season. Williams’ joy knows no bounds, and he hopes to live up to the franchise's expectations. “I’m really excited to be joining Mumbai Indians, a respected and successful organisation, and working with this talented group of players and support staff. We have a great opportunity to build something together, play an exciting brand of cricket and compete for success. I’m looking forward to the challenge and to giving our fans plenty to be proud of,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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Franchise owner Nita Ambani welcomed the arrival of Williams; however, she didn’t forget to thank Keightley for her contribution. “We are delighted to welcome Luke Williams to the Mumbai Indians family. Luke is a proven winner and brings with him rich experience, a deep understanding of the women’s game, and a strong commitment to developing players. Our girls have created a proud legacy in the WPL, and I am confident that, with Luke’s guidance and Harman’s leadership, they will continue to grow, achieve greater success, and inspire young girls everywhere to dream big. I wish Luke, and the entire team the very best as we begin this exciting new chapter together. I would also like to thank Lisa Keightley for her contribution to Mumbai Indians and wish her the very best for the future," she said.

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