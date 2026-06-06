Who is Manav Suthar, the Rajasthan spinner who made his Test debut for India against Afghanistan in Mullanpur

Manav Suthar, Rajasthan's spin-bowling all-rounder, made his Test debut for India on Saturday after he was named in the playing XI for the one-off Test against Afghanistan in Mullanpur. Suthar was picked ahead of Harsh Dubey, and his inclusion clearly indicates that the team management sees the 23-year-old playing a big role in the upcoming two-match Test series against Sri Lanka. Manav Suthar makes his Test debut for India (BCCI)

Suthar received his maiden Test cap from Kuldeep Yadav. The left-arm spinner enters the fray having played 29 first-class matches, taking 129 wickets. Suthar is now India's first specialist spin Test debutant since Axar Patel in 2021.

Apart from 29 first-class matches, Suthar has also played 25 List-A matches and 29 T20S. He was also part of the Gujarat Titans squad in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season, playing 4 matches and taking 2 wickets. It is worth noting that this is the first time since November 2010 that India has played a Test without both Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja.

Also Read: IND vs AFG One-off Test Day 1 LIVE Score: Check live updates and scorecard here On the eve of the Test, India head coach Gautam Gambhir was tight-lipped, and he didn't even give a hint regarding who would play between Dubey and Suthar. However, he said that whoever is picked will play a big role in the upcoming two Tests against Sri Lanka.

“This is perhaps the only Test match where we can have a look at someone who could be our fourth spinner. Because after this, we go to Sri Lanka, and we might have to carry four spinners. So this is an ideal opportunity to try someone who could be a long-term option as well,” Gambhir told reporters in the pre-match press conference.

Speaking of Suthar, he sharpened his skills in Chennai, playing in the TNCA first-division league. He also considers Ravichandran Ashwin as his idol. Earlier, the former Indian spinner had also praised Suthar, saying, “The reason why Manav Suthar is rated very highly is crystal clear in this picture. It’s not just the angle of rotation or over spin, it’s also the speed at which it is rotating. He has a distinct advantage alongside Harsh Dubey in this regard.”