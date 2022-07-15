'Who is playing Ludo with Team India?': Ex-Pakistan bowler slams selectors in reiterating Kapil Dev's Virat Kohli remark

Virat Kohli's place in the Indian team has once again been question as the former India skipper was dismissed for just 16 off 25 in the second ODI match between India and England at the Lord's where the visiting side lost by 100 runs. A week back legendary India cricketer Kapil Dev had opined on the possibility of dropping Kohli from the T20I side. Former Pakistan cricketer Danish Kaneria on Friday reiterated the same as he slammed BCCI selectors for not baking youngsters.

Taking to the Koo App, Kaneria opined that if "world-class spinner" Ashwin can be dropped from the Indian team then so can be Kohli, as he questioned the absence of Deepak Hooda from the line-up. He was also furious at the Team India selectors for playing "ludo" with the careers of players.

"When world class off spinner Ashwin can be dropped then why not Virat where is Deepak Hooda why the selection committee and management playing with carriers of Indian talented cricketers. Who is the person playing Ludo with Indian and fans of Indian team, Arshdeep, Deepak Hooda and Surya needs to give them full confidence they are the backbone of Indian Cricket," Kaneria said on the Koo app.

Besides the aforementioned veteran cricketers, former India cricketers Venkatesh Prasad and Irfan Pathan have also raised question on Kohli's recent dip in form amid which he has been rested from the entire limited-overs tour of West Indies which begins later this month.

However, Kohli has found support in India skipper Rohit Sharma.

"He [Kohli] has played so many matches. He is playing for so many years. He is such a great batsman so he does not need reassurance," Rohit said in a post-match press conference on Thursday.

