Saturday, Jan 18, 2025
New Delhi oC
'Who told you about these rules? Has it come from BCCI?': Rohit Sharma fumes after question on family restrictions

ByHT Sports Desk
Jan 18, 2025 05:34 PM IST

Rohit Sharma didn't seem interested in answering a question about BCCI's 10-point diktat, which came after India's disastrous run in the 2024/25 season.

India captain Rohit Sharma was not interested in addressing reports about the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) implementing strict rules for players to adhere to during tours. As reported by the Hindustan Times, the board had put out a 10-point diktat "to promote discipline, unity, and a positive team environment while ensuring professional standards and operational efficiency during tours and series."

Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma reacts during a press conference in Mumbai on January 18, 2025. (Photo by Indranil Mukherjee / AFP)(AFP)
Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma reacts during a press conference in Mumbai on January 18, 2025. (Photo by Indranil Mukherjee / AFP)(AFP)

The diktat came after India's disastrous run in the 2024/25 season in which they lost an ODI series to Sri Lanka for the first time since 1997, collapsed to an unprecedented 0-3 whitewash against New Zealand at home in a Test series and conceded the Border-Gavaskar Trophy for the first time in a decade.

“Who told you about these rules? Has it come from the official handle of the BCCI? Let it come officially,” said Rohit when a reporter asked him about the diktat during a press conference in which he and chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar announced the squad for India's upcoming ODI series against England and, more crucially, the 2025 Champions Trophy.

'It's not a school. It's not a punishment,' says Agarkar

Agarkar also spoke on the issue earlier in the press conference. The former fast bowler played down the importance of the development, though, stating that most of the rules were already in place. "I suppose every team has some rules in place. We've spoken about various things you see over the last few months where you can improve as a team, where you can get a bit closer as a team. It's not a school. It's not a punishment," he said.

"It's just you have some rules in place and when you're playing for the national team you just follow those rules. Again, these are mature individuals. They are superstars in their own rights in international sport," said Agarkar.

Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, WTC 2025 Points Table track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit powered by Hindustan Times website and app.
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 18, 2025
