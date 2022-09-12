‘Who wants to see him in India’s T20 WC squad? Can be our trump card': Harbhajan Singh on young Umran Malik

India's squad for the T20 World Cup is likely to be announced anytime now. The selection committee led by former India pacer Chetan Sharma were slated to meet on Monday afternoon to finalise the 15 for the world event in Australia in about a month's time. The selection committee is also set to announce the Indian squads for the home series against Australia and South Africa, which are likely to be similar to the one selected for the T20 World Cup barring some cases of workload management. Ahead of the much-anticipated announcement, former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh shared his thoughts on the cricketer who can be the 'trump card' for Team India in Australia.

Harbhajan Singh said young pacer Umran Malik can be a deciding factor on the bouncy pitches in Australia. "Who all wants to see today Mr 150 Umran malik in the World Cup team for India?? Can be our trump card on those bouncy pitches in Australia... Any thoughts?" Harbhajan tweeted on Monday.

Umran, who was Sunrisers Hyderabad's highest wicket-taker in IPL 2022, was fast-tracked into the Indian T20I side for the home series against South Africa and then the Ireland and England tour. He played two T20Is against Ireland and one against England and in all of those he conceded more than 10 runs an over in his full quota. The extra pace proved to be his bane against top-quality batting.

The right-arm pacer from Jammu was ignored for the West Indies tour and the recently-concluded Asia Cup and there are almost no chances of that changing for the T20 World Cup. As far as India's pace attack is concerned a fit-again Jasprit Bumrah, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Arshdeep Singh appear to be certain. There is a chance that Mohammed Shami too can get a look in.

"Jasprit is bowling in nets regularly at NCA. The medical team is keeping a close eye on him, he is looking fine and he will come back most likely. The final test is not done yet but he will clear it. On the other hand, Harshal is also doing well and hopefully he will be available for selection as well. Rest all depends on final tests," sources told ANI.

Both Bumrah and Harshal were not included in the Asia Cup squad earlier in August due to injuries and they both started their rehabilitation at NCA.

Notably, Harshal Patel is India's second highest wicket-taker in T20I cricket this year with 19 scalps, with veteran Bhuvneshwar Kumar at the top with 31 wickets. Bumrah has only played three T20Is this year, across which he has taken three wickets.

ICC T20 World Cup is set to take place from October 16 to November 13 this year.

