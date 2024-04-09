Who will be SRH's Impact player - Mayank or Rahul? Check Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Likely XIs

Punjab Kings face an uphill task to continue the winning momentum against a strong Sunrisers Hyderabad side in the Indian Premier League match on Tuesday. Punjab found a new hero in Shashank Singh in the last match where he scored a quickfire half-century to take his team over the line versus Gujarat Titans. Mayank Agarwal was not included in SRH's playing XI for their last match.(AP)

After travelling to different venues, Shikhar Dhawan and Co will return to their new home base at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, Chandigarh. Punjab will have their next four games at the same venue.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

It will be interesting to see whether PBKS will stick with their winning combination as there is no update on Liam Livingstone's hamstring injury yet. The hard-hitting batter missed the Titans clash as Punjab picked Sikandar Raza over him in the XI.

Meanwhile, big buy Harshal Patel has turned out to be the weak link in the Punjab bowling line-up as he has been quite expensive with the ball thus far this season.

Punjab Kings probable playing XI if bowl first: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Jonny Bairstow, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Prabhsimran Singh, Sam Curran, Shashank Singh, Sikandar Raza, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh

Punjab Kings probable playing XI if bat first: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Jonny Bairstow, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Prabhsimran Singh, Sam Curran, Shashank Singh, Ashutosh Sharma, Sikandar Raza, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada

SRH look to continue winning combination

Sunrisers have played quality cricket under Pat Cummins' leadership this season as the batting unit have produced collective efforts to help the team register two wins in the first four matches.

Abhishek Sharma has been in terrific form this season and smashing the ball at an astonishing strike rate of 217.56. Meanwhile, another young Indian star Umran Malik is struggling to find his place in the side with a star-studded pace attacking in a pack.

It will be interesting to see whether they will choose Mayank Agarwal or Rahul Tripathi as their Impact Player.

Sunrisers Hyderabad probable playing XI if bowl first: Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Nitish Reddy, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (c), Jaydev Unadkat, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, T Natarajan

Sunrisers Hyderabad probable playing XI if bat first: Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Rahul Tripathi, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Nitish Reddy, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (c), Jaydev Unadkat, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande