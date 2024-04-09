MS Dhoni shares internet-breaking moment with Gautam Gambhir after CSK pound KKR in IPL 2024

"It's deafening out here, but I'll try to express," Shreyas Iyer told the official broadcaster after Chennai Super Kings stalwart MS Dhoni lit up the famous MA Chidambaram Stadium for the umpteenth time in the Indian Premier League on Monday. Nicknamed Thala, former CSK skipper Dhoni also warmly embraced his longtime IPL rival Gautam Gambhir at Chepauk. Returning to the monumental venue in Kolkata Knight Riders colours, the KKR mentor flashed a big smile when he met Dhoni following Kolkata's first defeat of this season. Dhoni batted higher up the order, and the ex-CSK skipper also exchanged pleasantries with Gambhir (ANI-Jio Cinema)

Giving the fans what they always wanted, Dhoni ensured that a packed Chepauk witnessed his grand entrance as a finisher in match No.22 of IPL 2024 between CSK and KKR. Tasked to chase down a below-par 138-run target in the 20-over contest, Dhoni's successor Ruturaj Gaikwad put CSK in the driving seat with his brilliant half-century.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Gaikwad (67*) top-scored for the Yellow Brigade while power-hitters Daryl Mitchell (25) and Shivam Dube (28) played crucial cameos to put CSK on the verge of a memorable win over KKR.

ALSO READ: MS Dhoni-Gautam Gambhir reunion gets iconic mention as KKR meet CSK in IPL 2024 clash of fire and ice

Chepauk goes berserk with Thala Dhoni's arrival

CSK only needed three runs to wrap up the game in their favour when Dhoni opted to spring a surprise for the Chennai loyalist. Instead of continuing to bat at the No.8 position, Dhoni sanctioned his promotion as the former skipper batted ahead of youngster Sameer Rizvi, senior batter Ajinkya Rahane and southpaw Ravindra Jadeja on Monday night. Not for the first time and ‘definitely not’ the last - the Chepauk crowd was roaring with Dhoni-Dhoni chants when the CSK icon stepped out to finish things off in style for the hosts.

'Little nostalgic for me'

However, Dhoni levelled the score for CSK by getting off the mark before Gaikwad creamed a boundary to end Chennai's losing run in the IPL 2024. “Little nostalgic for me. Remember my first fifty in IPL, Mahi bhai was with me and we finished the match in the same situation,” CSK skipper Gaikwad said after hitting the winning runs for the Super Kings.

Gambhir-Dhoni reunited at Chepauk

After CSK returned to winning ways, Dhoni was reunited with his former India teammate Gambhir. Dhoni and Gambhir shared a heartwarming hug and exchanged pleasantries at the Chepauk. It was at the Chepauk where Gambhir masterminded KKR's maiden title triumph by outclassing Dhoni's CSK in the IPL 2012 final. One of the greatest captains in the history of IPL, Gambhir reserved special praise for Dhoni in the lead-up to the mouthwatering encounter between the former champions.

ALSO READ: Brian Lara gives honest take on Virat Kohli's strike rate debate, picks India's top 3 for T20 World Cup

What Gambhir said about Dhoni?

Gambhir admitted that Dhoni is India's most successful captain. The former KKR skipper also mentioned Dhoni's unprecedented feat of winning three major ICC trophies as captain of Team India. Dhoni is the only captain to win the ICC World T20 (2007), World Cup (2011) and Champions Trophy (2013). Gambhir played a match-changing knock for Dhoni's Team India in the T20 World Cup final against arch-rivals Pakistan. The former India opener also recorded a 109-run stand with Dhoni in the 2011 World Cup final against Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium.

What's next for CSK and Dhoni?

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja bagged his 15th Player of the Match award as CSK ended KKR's unbeaten run in the IPL 2024. Defending champions CSK defeated Iyer's KKR by seven wickets to take the fourth spot in the IPL 2024 standings. With three wins and one defeat to their name, two-time winners KKR are placed fourth on the IPL 2024 points table. Dhoni-starrer Chennai will meet Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.