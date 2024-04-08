MS Dhoni-Gautam Gambhir reunion gets iconic mention as KKR meet CSK in IPL 2024 clash of fire and ice
In the build-up to the mouthwatering clash between CSK and KKR, the Kolkata Knight Riders gave a special mention to MS Dhoni and Gautam Gambhir.
MS Dhoni-starrer Chennai Super Kings aimed to end their winless run in their den when the defending champions hosted Kolkata Knight Riders in match No.22 of the Indian Premier League 2024 on Monday. Chennai squared off against Kolkata after suffering back-to-back defeats in the ongoing season of the cash-rich league. The blockbuster meeting also marked the return of former India opener Gautam Gambhir to the Chepuak in KKR colours.
The former KKR skipper was roped in as the franchise mentor by the two-time champions ahead of the IPL 2024. Gambhir masterminded KKR's memorable title triumph in CSK's den at the IPL 2012. Under Gambhir's leadership, the Shah Rukh Khan co-owned franchise upstaged the mighty Super Kings led by Dhoni at the Chepauk in the 2012 final. Gambhir and Co. clinched the final-over thriller in CSK's den to claim their first-ever title.
MS Dhoni-Gautam Gambhir reunion gets iconic mention
In the build-up to the mouthwatering clash between CSK and KKR, the Knight Riders gave a special mention to Dhoni and Gambhir. KKR's latest post on social media became an instant hit among the fans and followers of the game. While Gambhir is mentoring the Knight Riders, Dhoni is spearheading the middle-order of the Super Kings after stepping down as the leader of the Yellow Brigade. Under Dhoni's leadership, CSK were crowned IPL champions for the record fifth time.
What Gambhir said about Dhoni?
Speaking ahead of the high-voltage clash, former KKR skipper Gambhir reserved special praise for Dhoni. In a video shared by Star Sports, Gambhir claimed that Dhoni is the most successful captain India will ever have. “I wanted to win. I am very clear in my mind. Friends, mutual respect, everything will remain. But when you are in the middle, I am captaining KKR and he is captaining CSK. If you ask him, he will probably give you the same answer. It’s about winning. Obviously, MS is the most successful captain India will ever have. I don’t think anyone can reach that level – winning 3 ICC trophies,” Gambhir said.
