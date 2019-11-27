Why Anil Kumble was not sledged by Australia: Former captain narrates remarkable story

cricket

For all the attention the Ashes gets, the rivalry between India and Australia too is well documented. From the troubles of the Indian team on Australian shores, to the different hassles the Australian teams have faced in India, there are a number of tales which are now part of the cricketing folklore. Tempers are often flared when these two countries face off and sledging is just one way of letting each other know about their presence.

Former Indian captain Anil Kumble, who was the captain of the side during the controversial 2007-08 tour of Australia shares a rather unique tale about his experiences. The leg-spinner said that he was never sledged by the Australians as he was great friends with Shane Warne.

“No, I don’t remember much. What I’ve heard is ‘if you are a friend of Shane Warne, you never get sledged’. I was a friend of Shane Warne, so I didn’t get sledged,” Kumble told Kings XI Punjab in an interview.

Kumble also said that he loved bowling against Australia as they were the best team in international cricket and this was his biggest challenge.

“I think as a bowler you’d want to bowl against everyone. It’s a challenge (bowling against each team). But bowling against Australia (I loved the most), because at that time they were the best side international cricket. You would want to showcase what you can do and what you can achieve against the best in the business and that something I took up as a challenge and that’s wonderful to have many battles against the Aussies,” Kumble said.

“And fortunately for me, I never had to worry about bowling at a (Sachin) Tendulkar, against a (Virender) Sehwag, or a (VVS) Laxman or (Rahul) and (Sourav) Ganguly. So, I didn’t have to worry too much before a match saying ‘O God, I have to bowl at these guys. Fortunately, I had them on my team,” he further added.