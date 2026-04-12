Why are Mumbai Indians and RCB players wearing black armbands for IPL 2026 match at Wankhede Stadium?

Sunday, April 12, was a sad day for music lovers around the world, as the legendary Asha Bhosle died at 92. Bhosle's son, Anand, confirmed the development. Shortly after the shocking news, tributes poured in from several quarters, and even Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli reacted. Even the five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Mumbai Indians and the defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) paid tribute to the late singer, with players from both teams spotted wearing black armbands during the marquee IPL 2026 fixture at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

Mumbai Indians and RCB players are wearing black armbands(BCCI)

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When Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya and RCB skipper Rajat Patidar arrived at the toss, the duo were seen sporting black armbands. Once the game began, all the players were spotted wearing them on their jerseys. To mark the sad passing of Asha Bhosle, one minute of silence was also observed at the venue before the start of the IPL 2026 match.

Speaking of the match between Mumbai and Bengaluru, the former won the toss and opted to bowl first. Mumbai Indians made two changes to their playing XI while RCB brought in Jacob Duffy in place of Josh Hazlewood.

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{{^usCountry}} What did Sachin and Virat say? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What did Sachin and Virat say? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar took to X (formerly Twitter) to pay his tribute to Asha Bhosle, saying her death marks a “sad day” for music lovers around the world. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar took to X (formerly Twitter) to pay his tribute to Asha Bhosle, saying her death marks a “sad day” for music lovers around the world. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “A deeply sad day for India, and for music lovers across the world. For us, Asha Tai was family. Today, words feel too small for the loss we feel. One moment the heart falls silent, and the next, it drifts through the countless melodies she gifted all of us,” wrote Sachin. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “A deeply sad day for India, and for music lovers across the world. For us, Asha Tai was family. Today, words feel too small for the loss we feel. One moment the heart falls silent, and the next, it drifts through the countless melodies she gifted all of us,” wrote Sachin. {{/usCountry}}

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“It feels as though time itself has paused. Yet through her eternal songs, she will remain timeless forever. Thank you, Tai, for filling our lives with warmth, grace, and unforgettable music. We will miss you beyond words, Asha Tai,” he added.

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Speaking about Kohli, the former India captain shared a picture of the late singer on Instagram Stories, saying her voice “touched millions” around the world.

“Rest in peace, Asha Bhosle ji. Your voice touched millions and will live on forever in our hearts. Om Shanti,” wrote Virat on Instagram Stories.

Bhosle is a revered figure worldwide, and her contributions to music and the global entertainment industry are second to none. Her stature in the Hindi film music was only rivalled by her elder sister Lata Mangeshkar.

Asha Bhosle's son has already confirmed that the last rites will take place on Monday, April 13.

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