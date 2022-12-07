Why did Deepak Chahar bowl just 3 overs for India in 2nd ODI vs Bangladesh

India had an unfortunate day in the field during the second ODI against Bangladesh as Kuldeep Yadav was ruled out of the contest due to a stiff back. The list of injuries soon piled up as skipper Rohit Sharma was rushed to a hospital in Dhaka for an X-ray. Rohit injured his left thumb while attempting a catch at slips. (Follow: India vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI LIVE score)

This was not the end as pacer Deepak Chahar too missed a significant part of the proceedings and bowled just three overs in the contest. The pacer walked off with a stiff hamstring as Rahul Tripathi took the field in place of the pacer. He conceded 12 runs in the 18 deliveries, but his absence cost the team as Bangladesh recovered from 69/6 and went to pile a stiff 271/7 on the board.

Chahar had recently made a return to the national side after being outlined for several months due to an injury, which he sustained earlier in the year during the limited-over series against West Indies. Chahar had then tore a quadricep muscle and was sent to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru for recovery.

That was not the end to Chahar's trouble as he was ruled out of the previous season of the Indian Premier League, while undergoing rehab in NCA. After being sidelined for several months, Chahar finally made a return during India's tour of Zimbabwe in August.

However, Chahar's return was once again cut short as he was ruled out of the final two ODIs against South Africa in October.

Meanwhile, India find themselves in a tricky situation with Rohit uncertain to bat in the match. In the absence of regular opener, Virat Kohli walked out to open the innings with Shikhar Dhawan.

Kohli, however, failed to make an impact and was cleaned up for 5 off 6 deliveries by Ebadot Hossain. Dhawan too returned to the pavilion shortly after Kohli's dismissal. The left-handed batter was packed for 8 off 10 balls by Mustafizur Rahman.

Washington Sundar, who surprisingly walked ahead of stand-in skipper KL Rahul, was dismissed for 11 off 19 balls as India were reduced to 39/3 in 272-run chase.

Shreyas Iyer is batting alongside Rahul at the moment. Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Siraj, and Umran Malik are the batters remaining if Rohit is deemed unfit to bat in the contest.

