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‘Why didn’t you get Arjun Tendulkar?’ Pant’s tactical miss fuels narrative he’s still short of Dhoni, Rohit standards

Manoj Tiwary pointed to a key detail to explain the gap in Rishabh Pant’s leadership compared to MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma, both five-time IPL-winning captains.

Updated on: May 05, 2026 10:48 am IST
Written by Aratrick Mondal
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IPL 2026 hasn’t quite been the season for Rishabh Pant. His poor form has merely extended concerns that have lingered since 2024 in T20s, but midway through the 19th edition of the league, questions have also been raised about his captaincy. The criticism intensified as Lucknow Super Giants slumped to a sixth consecutive defeat—and seventh overall—on Monday night, losing to the Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium to remain at the bottom of the table.

Arjun Tendulkar has yet to play a game for LSG this season

Speaking to Cricbuzz, former India cricketer Rohan Gavaskar revisited LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka’s lofty expectations at the start of the 2025 season, shortly after Pant’s mega-auction signing. Goenka had hoped Pant would soon be mentioned alongside MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma as one of the most successful IPL leaders. So far, Pant has failed to live up to those expectations.

Manoj Tiwary, who was part of the panel, pointed to a key detail to explain the gap in Pant’s leadership compared to Dhoni and Rohit, both five-time IPL-winning captains.

ALSO READ: Price tag, form slump, constant shuffles: Langer holds the line as Pant battles through a season that never took off

Arjun is yet to play a game for Lucknow this season, having been traded from Mumbai Indians before the start of the campaign for INR 30 lakh.

Overall, he has featured in just five IPL matches across five seasons, making his debut for Mumbai in 2023 against the Kolkata Knight Riders. He picked up his first wicket against Sunrisers Hyderabad and added two more that season, before playing just one match the following year.

With the season all but over, LSG might as well test their bench strength in the remaining five games before firming up their plans for 2027.

 
arjun tendulkar rishabh pant ms dhoni rohit sharma ipl
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Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill.
Home / Cricket News / ‘Why didn’t you get Arjun Tendulkar?’ Pant’s tactical miss fuels narrative he’s still short of Dhoni, Rohit standards
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