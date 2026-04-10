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Why Digvesh Rathi’s controversial catch of Finn Allen was not overturned despite replay doubts in LSG vs KKR thriller

IPL 2026 saw massive controversy after Digvesh Singh Rathi was ajudged to have taken a clean catch – but did he tread on the boundary cushion?

Updated on: Apr 10, 2026 06:15 am IST
Written by Kartikay Dutta
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It's not quite the Indian Premier League with a little bit of controversy, a couple of calls going here and there, which could really have an oversized role in the result. On Thursday night, it went all the way down to the last ball, where Lucknow Super Giants took it right down to the wire to produce an unlikely heist against Kolkata Knight Riders.

What happened?

Digvesh Rathi takes a catch at the boundary line against Finn Allen.(ANI Pic Service)

Dynamic Kiwi batter Finn Allen opened for KKR, and looked very good in his short stay. It was his wicket which caused controversy: after the ball hit the slice of his bat, it flew a long way down to Digvesh Rathi at third man.

Also Read: Who is Mukul Choudhary? 21-year-old wicketkeeper batter from Rajasthan idolises MS Dhoni, becomes LSG's newest sensation

Digvesh just about kept his footing, and claimed a clean catch to see the end of Allen. LSG were ahead early – but some replay angles showed that it might not have been clean at all.

Why may the 3rd umpire have kept on-field call?

It's not that the Rathi catch wouldn't have been checked by the TV umpire, but simply that the slight movement of the boundary cushion was probably not enough evidence to reverse the on-field call.

 
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Home / Cricket News / Why Digvesh Rathi’s controversial catch of Finn Allen was not overturned despite replay doubts in LSG vs KKR thriller
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