'Why has Bairstow been quiet?': Simon Taufel lists down 8 pointers in long post to settle ENG vs AUS Ashes controversy

Days after Simon Taufel passed his verdict on the controversial Jonny Bairstow's dismissal in the second Ashes Test, which Australia won by 43 runs, the legendary umpire shared a lengthy explanation on why he thinks it was a “correct decision.” Bairstow was stumped in the opening session of Day 5 by Alex Carey and while the dismissal was well within the laws of the game, the England players and supporters failed to digest the fact.

Travis Head points as he talks with Jonny Bairstow during the second Ashes Test(AFP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Australian team was slammed for playing against the “spirit of cricket”, as chants of “cheat” engulfed the iconic Lord's stadium in London. Such was the impact that a section of disgruntled MCC members, who felt the same, got into an altercation with Australian players Usman Khawaja and David Warner as videos on social media suggest.

So what exactly happened? Bairstow ducked a short delivery by Cameron Green, allowing it to pass to the wicketkeeper, and then strolled towards Ben Stokes at the other end, possibly assuming the ball was dead. However, Carey knocked the stumps with an underarm throw and Australian players went for an appeal. The matter was sent upstairs, following which the third umpire, in this case Marais Erasmus, declared it out.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharing his views on the same, Taufel in a post on LinkedIn tried to decode the dismissal. "Was Jonny Bairstow's dismissal at Lords a breach of the Spirit of Cricket?" he wrote.

"This is a question I have been inundated with, so I thought it best to share my thoughts publicly by asking everyone a question or eight to consider …

"Have you seen any umpire tell a fielding side that the keeper standing back is not allowed to attempt a stumping?

"Was there a complaint from anyone when Bairstow tried to stump Marnus exactly the same way in the first innings?

"What has Jonny Bairstow said about his dismissal? He has been very quiet. Why?

"My experience is when people don't like a dismissal under the Laws of Cricket, they cite the Spirit of Cricket to support their view.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Which part of the codified Preamble (the Spirit of Cricket) was breached by the fielding side?

"What did the fielding side do in effecting a legitimate dismissal that unfairly impacted the ability of the batter in their attempt not to be dismissed? (Did they run into him or distract him or prevent him making good his ground?)

"Should a batter be immune from dismissal as per the Laws by simply being negligent (and leaving his ground too early)?

"Did England retire Ben Duckett when they disagreed with the Starc catch decision as per the Laws and umpires' decision?

"The hypocrisy and lack of consistency from some people and groups is quite interesting and concerning for the future of our game. Maybe I am the odd one out here? The good news is that we are actively engaged with Test cricket, the best form of the game," he ended.

What does the codified Preamble on the Spirit of Cricket states:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Cricket owes much of its appeal and enjoyment to the fact that it should be played not only according to the Laws, but also within the Spirit of Cricket. The major responsibility for ensuring fair play rests with the captains, but extends to all players, match officials and, especially in junior cricket, teachers, coaches and parents.

Respect is central to the Spirit of Cricket.

Respect your captain, team-mates, opponents and the authority of the umpires.

Play hard and play fair.

Accept the umpire's decision.

Create a positive atmosphere by your own conduct, and encourage others to do likewise.

Show self-discipline, even when things go against you.

Congratulate the opposition on their successes, and enjoy those of your own team.

Thank the officials and your opposition at the end of the match, whatever the result.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Cricket is an exciting game that encourages leadership, friendship and teamwork, which brings together people from different nationalities, cultures and religions, especially when played within the Spirit of Cricket."

Meanwhile, the result handed Australia a 2-0 advantage in the five-match series. The third encounter will be played at Headingley, Leeds, which gets underway from Thursday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON