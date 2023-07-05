Ex-India cricketer's 'Yuvraj Singh' jibe for Stuart Broad after his taunt at Alex Carey over Bairstow's dismissal

The drama, tension and heat between England and Australia went up by several notches when Alex Carey stumped Jonny Bairstow for venturing out of his crease assuming it was the end of an over on Day 5 of the second Ashes Test at Lord's. The tension spilt over among fans as the Australian cricketers got harsh treatment from the members at the Long Room during the lunch break. England's Stuart Broad chats with Australia's Marnus Labuschagne (centre) and Alex Carey(Action Images via Reuters)

England captain Ben Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum made no attempts to hide their feelings about Bairstow's dismissal by questioning Australia's ‘spirit of cricket’.

The stump mic captured veteran pacer Stuart Broad telling Carey: “That is all you will ever be remembered for,” while batting on the last day of the Lord's Test.

However, former Indian spinner and renowned commentator Laxman Sivaramakrishnan had his own snap back at Broad for that comment.

Sivaramakrishnan took a swipe at Broad by referring to the six sixes he conceded to India's Yuvraj Singh in the 2007 T20 World Cup. “Stuart Broad will be remembered for getting hit for six sixes in an over by Yuvraj Singh.”

Broad has been on the receiving end of social media uproar in recent days, with fans being quick to remind him about how he refused to walk when he edged a delivery in the 2013 Ashes, a decision he stands by even today because his contribution helped England win a tight match on that occasion. His ‘hypocrisy’ has been pointed out by many Australian cricketers and media personalities.

For Indians, Broad’s comment holds a comedic value: he infamously was on the receiving end as Yuvraj Singh exploded during a 2007 T20 World Cup game, hitting him for six sixes at Durban after being chattered at by Andrew Flintoff. Yuvraj’s onslaught was an important moment in the tournament, as he scored the fastest T20I half-century and set India on their way towards lifting that inaugural World Cup trophy.

Broad would bowl another infamous over 15 years later, this time to Jasprit Bumrah, who hoicked and edged his way to scoring 35 off one over at the Edgbaston Test in 2022 — breaking the record for most runs conceded in one over of a Test match, which had previously been 28.

The English response to a wicket they have received poorly will be interesting to watch when the Ashes rivals turn to Headingley in Leeds for the third Test match, with England needing to win each of the last three Tests to steal back the Ashes urn from the Aussies.

