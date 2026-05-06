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Why IPL 2026 final was moved out of Bengaluru and given to Ahmedabad

While Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium was initially expected to host the IPL final, the venue has now been shifted to the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad

Updated on: May 06, 2026 02:06 pm IST
Written by Aratrick Mondal
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The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday announced the schedule for the IPL 2026 playoffs. While Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium was initially expected to host the final, the venue has now been shifted to the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, which is set to stage the IPL final for the fourth time.

M Chinnaswamy Stadium was initially expected to host the IPL 2026 final

After the end of the arduous yet riveting league stage over the next three weeks, the action will shift north for the playoffs. The HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala will host Qualifier 1 on May 26, while the New International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh will host the Eliminator on May 27 between the third- and fourth-placed teams. The same venue will also stage Qualifier 2 on May 29, where the loser of Qualifier 1 will face the winner of the Eliminator to decide the second finalist.

ALSO READ: IPL 2026 playoff scramble: SRH, RR, GT, CSK in tight mid-table fight; PBKS, RCB lead race; DC in do-or-die zone

Earlier, an ANI report had suggested that the convention of allowing defending champions to host the final faced hurdles due to local issues in Bengaluru, including political factors, which may have influenced the decision to move the game.

"IPL 2026 playoffs and final venue will be announced soon. Matches likely to be divided into Punjab and Karnataka, the last time winner should host the final, but MLA ticket issue is creating problems in Bengaluru, and if there is no solution, then bcci will move the final to another city," the source told the news agency.

 
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Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill.
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