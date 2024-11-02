Why no franchise retained England players for IPL 2025? Likely reason revealed as Ben Stokes set to skip next season

Ben Stokes is expected to skip the 2025 IPL season, as reported by British media, with reports suggesting he may not enter his name in the auction scheduled for late November. This decision follows a similar choice made for the 2024 season, and it could signal a broader trend among England's top players who are reconsidering their IPL commitments to focus on a packed Test calendar. Ben Stokes during his time with CSK(BCCI/IPL)

Stokes, who was Chennai Super Kings’ costliest buy in 2023, had a brief stint with the team that year due to injury, spending most of the season on the sidelines.

According to The Telegraph, Stokes is expected to lead a wave of English players who may forgo IPL participation to focus on England's upcoming Test schedule. With England set to host India and tour Australia, the ECB is mindful of managing player workloads to maintain peak performance during these crucial series.

In particular, fast bowlers Mark Wood and Jofra Archer, both of whom have grappled with injuries, will be vital to England’s strategy in the challenging conditions expected in both series. Their availability and fitness are top priorities for England, potentially leading to their absence in franchise cricket as well.

Adding complexity to the decision for England players is a new rule introduced by the BCCI ahead of the 2025 IPL season. The rule states that any player entering the auction who later withdraws before the tournament’s start will be banned from IPL participation for two seasons.

Interestingly, no IPL franchise has retained an English player ahead of the auction.

New rule could lower auction participation

The rule appears to be partly in response to various instances throughout the past few seasons, where players, majorly English, opted out after committing to IPL franchises, causing logistical challenges for teams.

This new rule could influence other players’ willingness to register, as it demands a firm commitment that might conflict with their national responsibilities.

With the registration deadline approaching on November 3, several English players will have to make difficult decisions about their participation. For England, the priority is clear: they are focusing on a monumental Test season and the health of key players, including their captain Stokes, as they prepare to take on both India and Australia in 2025.