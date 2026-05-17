Why Punjab Kings don't look like the same team that started IPL 2026: Home venue change, poor fielding or bad luck

Punjab Kings entered the second half of IPL 2026 looking like a side built to bully the tournament. Their batting had been violent enough to turn imperfect bowling nights into wins. Their top order was not giving opponents time to settle. Their chases had a frightening certainty. Their home base in Mullanpur had also given them a familiar rhythm.

Shreyas Iyer after losing the match to the Mumbai Indians.(PTI)

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That rhythm has now broken. Punjab have lost five completed matches in a row, and the defeats have not followed one simple pattern. They lost after scoring 222 against the Rajasthan Royals. They lost after making 202 against Sunrisers Hyderabad. They lost after posting 210 against the Delhi Capitals. They lost again after making 200 against the Mumbai Indians. The slide has exposed a side still capable of scoring heavily, but no longer able to control the match after doing so.

The five-match slide is not a normal form dip

Punjab’s first six completed matches gave them six wins. They averaged 219.2 runs with the bat and conceded 208.2. Those numbers already hinted at their style. Punjab were playing high-scoring cricket, but their batting ceiling was high enough to carry the risk.

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{{^usCountry}} The next five matches changed the equation. Punjab averaged 199.4 runs and conceded 210.2. Their batting dropped by almost 20 runs per game. Their bowling did not improve to absorb that fall. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The next five matches changed the equation. Punjab averaged 199.4 runs and conceded 210.2. Their batting dropped by almost 20 runs per game. Their bowling did not improve to absorb that fall. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} That is the first major problem. Punjab’s early-season model required extreme batting output. Once the batting came down from extraordinary to merely strong, the bowling leakage became harder to hide. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} That is the first major problem. Punjab’s early-season model required extreme batting output. Once the batting came down from extraordinary to merely strong, the bowling leakage became harder to hide. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A team can lose one game after scoring 200 because of conditions, dew or one brilliant chase. Punjab have now lost four of their last five games after crossing 200 or getting extremely close to it. That is a pattern. Their totals are no longer carrying scoreboard pressure. The powerplay has lost its intimidation {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A team can lose one game after scoring 200 because of conditions, dew or one brilliant chase. Punjab have now lost four of their last five games after crossing 200 or getting extremely close to it. That is a pattern. Their totals are no longer carrying scoreboard pressure. The powerplay has lost its intimidation {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Punjab’s early wins were built on powerplay domination. In their first six completed matches, they averaged 76 runs in the first six overs. They scored at 12.61 per over. They hit 5.7 sixes per powerplay and lost only 0.8 wickets per game in that phase. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Punjab’s early wins were built on powerplay domination. In their first six completed matches, they averaged 76 runs in the first six overs. They scored at 12.61 per over. They hit 5.7 sixes per powerplay and lost only 0.8 wickets per game in that phase. {{/usCountry}}

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Those numbers gave Punjab immediate control. Opponents were forced to move defensive fields early. Spinners came on under pressure. Middle-over match-ups became easier because the fielding side had already been damaged.

In the last five matches, Punjab’s powerplay average has fallen to 56.8. The run rate has dropped to 9.26. Sixes have fallen from 5.7 per powerplay to 2.2. Wickets lost have doubled to 1.6.

That is the biggest batting shift in the slump.

A 56-run powerplay is not poor in isolation. For Punjab, it is a clear drop from their winning template. Their batting was not designed to build ordinary platforms. It was designed to wreck the first six overs and turn the rest of the innings into expansion.

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When that early blast softens, the rest of the order starts receiving a different game. The middle overs become more about stabilising. The finishers have to repair before they can inflate. The same batting unit can still reach 200, but the innings carries less authority.

Top-order slowdown has changed the whole innings

Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh and Shreyas Iyer were central to Punjab’s first-half surge. Their decline in the last five matches explains why Punjab’s 200s have started feeling less secure.

Priyansh Arya scored 254 runs in the first six completed matches at a strike rate of 249. In the last five, he has made 110 at 166.7. That is still aggressive, but it is no longer the level that bends matches out of shape.

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Prabhsimran’s drop has been sharper. He went from 287 runs at 192.6 to 152 at 139.4.

Shreyas Iyer’s fall has damaged Punjab’s middle-order rhythm. He had 279 runs at 186 in the first six completed matches. In the last five, he has 117 at 128.6.

Where the Punjab Kings have slowed down (HT Digital)

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That is not a minor slowdown. Shreyas’ role in this batting order is not only to score. He gives shape to the innings after the openers. When he is striking near 180, Punjab can keep the assault alive even after a wicket. When he falls closer to 130, the innings becomes more dependent on late hitting.

Cooper Connolly has held up better than the others. Marcus Stoinis and Suryansh Shedge have also supplied finishing power. But Punjab’s batting has moved away from chain-reaction dominance. Earlier, one attack fed the next. In the slump, Punjab have too often needed one section of the innings to fix the one before it.

That still produces respectable totals. It does not always produce winning totals on flat IPL surfaces.

The middle overs have become less punishing

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Punjab’s middle-overs batting has fallen from 95.8 runs per match in the first six completed games to 79.6 in the last five. Their run rate in that phase has dropped from 10.58 to 8.84.

This is where the slowdown becomes more damaging than the raw total suggests.

Punjab’s powerplay dip has pushed more pressure into overs seven to fifteen. That phase has not produced the same sustained scoring. The result is an innings that needs the death overs to do too much.

The last five matches show Punjab still have enough hitting to finish near 200. But their innings are arriving there with less force. A 200 built through late salvage does not carry the same match pressure as a 220 built through uninterrupted dominance.

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Opponents can sense the difference. They chase differently when they believe the bowling can be attacked late.

Death bowling is now the main wound

Punjab’s death bowling has gone from expensive to damaging.

In the first six completed matches, they conceded 54 runs per match at the death at an economy of 10.68. They also took around two wickets per match in that phase.

In the last five, they have conceded 63.2 runs per match at the death at an economy of 13.64. Their wickets have dropped to 1.2 per game. Sixes conceded have risen from three per match to five.

That explains why their 200-plus totals have stopped holding.

The death overs damage for the Punjab Kings. (HT Digital)

Punjab are not closing overs. They are not killing set batters. They are not landing enough high-value balls under pressure. The wide yorker, the hard length into the pitch, the slower ball outside the hitting arc, the short boundary plan: none of it has appeared stable enough during this losing run.

The defeats against the Delhi Capitals and the Mumbai Indians in Dharamsala were especially revealing. Punjab scored 210 and 200. They still conceded 216 and 205. Those were not impossible totals to defend. They became vulnerable because Punjab’s last five overs with the ball kept opening the door.

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The Dharamsala shift has made the problem worse

The change of home venue can absolutely be part of the explanation.

Punjab’s Mullanpur home record in was strong: three wins in four matches, 216 scored per game, 202.2 conceded. The bowling was not watertight, but Punjab knew the rhythm of the venue and their batting gave them enough margin.

In Dharamsala, they scored 210 and 200 in the two matches and lost both. The batting did not collapse. The bowling lost its grip.

The venue change problem.

The death-over split is stark. At Mullanpur, Punjab conceded 49.5 runs per match at the death. In Dharamsala, that number shot up to 74.5. The economy jumped from 10.07 to 16.56. Sixes conceded at the death rose from three per match to 7.5.

That is a venue-linked warning sign.

Dharamsala can punish missed lengths brutally. Once batters settle, the ball travels. Defensive bowling has to be precise. Punjab have not found that precision there. Their death bowlers have missed too often into hitting zones, and the opposition has converted those misses into match-winning overs.

The venue shift did not create the full slump. Punjab had already lost at Mullanpur, Ahmedabad and Hyderabad before Dharamsala deepened the slide. But Dharamsala has amplified the weakness that was already evident: Punjab’s bowling lacks sufficient end-overs control when the surface rewards clean hitting.

Punjab have struggled more while setting totals

There is another tactical layer. Punjab’s early success was heavily chase-driven. In their first six completed matches, they chased in five and won all five.

Chasing suited their batting personality. The target gave their aggression structure. The openers knew how hard they needed to go. The middle order could manage risk around a visible equation. Their hitters had a clear finishing line.

During the losing run, Punjab have often been setting totals. That has created a different pressure. Their batters know the bowling has been leaking runs, so a score of 200 may not feel enough. That can distort decision-making.

The team starts hunting for 220 from positions where 205 should be competitive. Batters take an extra risk in the middle overs. Finishers enter with the burden of creating insurance runs. The innings becomes less about optimal batting and more about compensating for bowling insecurity.

That is a dangerous place for a T20 side. Once batters stop trusting bowlers to defend par-plus totals, the entire batting tempo gets affected.

Bowling roles need a hard reset

Arshdeep Singh and Yuzvendra Chahal have still taken wickets in the last five matches. Arshdeep has six in that stretch. Chahal has five. The issue is not a complete wicket-taking failure.

The issue is control around those wickets. Punjab’s support bowling has been expensive, and Marco Jansen’s last-five economy above 12 reflects the wider damage. The attack has not had enough quiet overs. It has not created enough pressure partnerships. It has allowed too many recovery phases for opposition batters.

Punjab need clarity at the death more than cosmetic change. Who owns the 17th over? Who bowls the 19th? Which bowler gets the wide-line plan? Which bowler attacks the pitch? Which match-up is protected? Which batter is denied pace? Which boundary is Punjab willing to give up? Right now, those answers have not looked settled enough.

A death-bowling unit can survive bad balls if the plan around them is strong. Punjab’s problem is that the bad balls have come with visible uncertainty. That encourages chasing teams to keep swinging.

The real reason behind Punjab’s dip

Punjab’s five-match slump has three connected causes.

The first is the top-order slowdown. Their powerplay has dropped from elite destruction to ordinary aggression by their own standards.

The second is middle-over drag. The innings no longer keeps the same pressure after the first wicket or first slowdown.

The third is death-over leakage. Their bowling has conceded too many late runs, especially in Dharamsala, where the venue has magnified every missed length.

The change of home venue is a legitimate factor. Dharamsala has clearly made Punjab’s death-bowling weakness more expensive. But the venue is an accelerant, not the original fire.

Punjab’s early-season dominance was powered by batting excess. Their bowling flaws were present even then, but the batting kept covering them. Once the top order cooled and the middle overs slowed, those flaws became impossible to miss.

Punjab are not broken. They are exposed.

That is a very different problem, and a more urgent one. Broken teams search for form. Exposed teams need to fix their method before stronger opponents start targeting the same wound every night.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Probuddha Bhattacharjee ...Read More Probuddha Bhattacharjee is a sports writer and analyst with expertise spanning cricket, football, and multi-sport events, with a strong emphasis on data-driven journalism and tactical storytelling. He currently focuses on international cricket, the Indian Premier League, global tournaments, and emerging trends shaping modern sport, blending advanced statistics with strong narrative context to explain performance, strategy, and decision-making. His work aims to bridge the gap between numbers and storytelling, helping readers understand not just what happened on the field, but the tactical and structural reasons behind it. Trained in data journalism through the Google News Initiative (GNI) Data Journalism Lab, Probuddha works extensively with ball-by-ball datasets, performance metrics, and trend-based modelling to produce evidence-backed reports, explainers, and long-form features. His analytical approach focuses not only on outcomes but also on process—selection strategies, phase-wise tactics, workload management, and the influence of preparation and planning on match results. He is particularly interested in how statistical patterns reshape conventional cricketing narratives and provide clearer tactical insight for modern audiences. Beyond cricket, Probuddha has written analytical and news-driven pieces on football and other major sporting events, with a growing interest in sports governance, scheduling dynamics, and the economics of elite competitions. He also tracks how rule changes, franchise structures, and broadcast pressures influence the evolution of contemporary sport. He has previously contributed to platforms such as OneCricket, Sportskeeda, and CrickTracker, and continues to specialise in analytical storytelling, live coverage, and audience-focused reporting. His work prioritises clarity, context, and credibility, while consistently exploring innovative ways to present data through accessible narratives and structured match analysis. Read Less

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