Why Rahul Dravid's 2-hour-long meeting with BCCI secretary ahead of Asia Cup, World Cup is anything but routine: Report

With India's next big-ticket events almost around the corner, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah reportedly reached out to Indian head coach Rahul Dravid. Shah turned up for the rendezvous with Dravid when India were touring the United States (US) for the T20I series against the West Indies. Resting skipper Rohit Sharma and batting icon Virat Kohli for the final leg of the tour, India played out the five-match T20I under the leadership of stand-in skipper Hardik Pandya.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah had a meeting with Indian head coach Rahul Dravid(AP-AFP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The second-string Indian side played the last two T20Is against the West Indies at Lauderhill's Central Broward Regional Park Stadium in Florida. In the lead-up to the US leg of the T20I series between the two teams, BCCI secretary Shah had a meeting with India head coach Dravid that lasted for nearly two hours. The meeting took place before the 4th T20I and Dravid drove down for the unscheduled interaction with the BCCI secretary.

ALSO READ: 'How many domestic matches have Rohit, Kohli played?': Kapil Dev's blistering take on India duo days before Asia Cup

Asia Cup and World Cup on agenda as Jay Shah meets Rahul Dravid

According to a report filed by Cricbuzz, the meeting took place at the hotel where Shah stayed during his private visit to the US. Shaw was also spotted by the television cameras during India's final encounter with the West Indies in Florida on August 13. Will India have a surprise addition to its coaching staff? Has Team India already finished its squad for the Asia Cup and World Cup? The report didn't disclose the details of what was discussed between the two parties.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The meeting between the BCCI secretary and the India head coach occurred just before the upcoming showpiece events. India's full-fledged squad will battle for Asia Cup glory next month in Sri Lanka. After the continental tournament in Sri Lanka, India will host the 2023 edition of the ICC World Cup in October and November. There are no updates about anyone being added to India's preparatory camp for the Asia Cup. Members of the Indian team will assemble for the camp in Alur, Bengaluru from August 24.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON