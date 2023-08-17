'How many domestic matches have Rohit, Kohli played?': Kapil Dev's blistering take on India duo days before Asia Cup

Not long ago, Rohit Sharma had pummelled the West Indies bowlers into submission with his blistering knock in the second and final Test of the bilateral series. The veteran opener had smashed the fastest half-century of his Test career as Team India had ended up scripting multiple records through its entertaining innings in the 2nd Test at Queen's Park Oval. Rohit and Co. somewhat adopted the Bazball style as India scored the fastest team 100 in Test cricket at the time. Kapil Dev (L) spoke in detail about the star India duo(File)

Can Bazball work in India? Should more teams adopt England's style of playing the longest format? Legendary Indian cricketer Kapil Dev feels more teams should endorse the aggressive approach in Test cricket. Interestingly, the 1983 World Cup-winning captain also issued a noteworthy statement about the current Indian skipper. According to the iconic all-rounder, Rohit must be more aggressive as India's captain.

‘He must be more aggressive’: Kapil on Rohit

"Bazball is wonderful. The series between England and Australia was one of the finest series I have seen in recent times. I think cricket should be played like that. Rohit is good. But he must be more aggressive. You have to think about how teams like England play now. And it’s not just us. All cricket-playing countries have to think on those lines. Winning the game should be the highest priority (not play for draws) for all teams," Kapil told TimesofIndia.

‘How many domestic matches has Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma played?’

The former India skipper also believes that batting icons Rohit and Kohli should regularly ply their trade on the domestic circuit.“Domestic cricket is most important. How many domestic matches has Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma or any of the other top players played in recent times? I think the top players must play a decent amount of domestic matches so that it helps the next generation of players,” Kapil added.

Rohit and Kohli were not named in Team India's upcoming assignment against Ireland in the United Kingdom (UK). Pace ace Jasprit Bumrah will lead the Rohit-less side in his comeback series against Ireland. Rested for the entire T20I series against Ireland and the West Indies, ex-skipper Kohli and captain Rohit will lead the batting charge of the Men In Blue at the Asia Cup 2023 in Sri Lanka. Under Rohit's leadership, Team India will kickstart their Asia Cup campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on September 2.

