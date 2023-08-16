Home / Cricket / 'There will be challenges but…': Ex-India pacer gives brutally honest reaction on Jasprit Bumrah's comeback vs Ireland

'There will be challenges but…': Ex-India pacer gives brutally honest reaction on Jasprit Bumrah's comeback vs Ireland

ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi
Aug 16, 2023 10:47 PM IST

The former India cricketer was all praise for Mohammed Siraj, who has done 'exceedingly well' in Jasprit Bumrah's absence.

A fit-again Jasprit Bumrah is all set to stage his long-awaited comeback by returning to the Indian side for the T20I series opener against hosts Ireland on Friday. The pace ace has been appointed as the leader of the Men In Blue for his comeback series against the European side. The returning pacer will hope to regain some form before spearheading the bowling attack of Rohit Sharma's men in the Asia Cup and the ICC World Cup.

Bumrah underwent back surgery in March(Getty Images)
Bumrah underwent back surgery in March(Getty Images)

To complete a successful comeback in international cricket before the showpiece event in India, pacer Bumrah has three Ireland T20Is, a maximum of six One Day International (ODIs) in the Asia Cup and three 50-over games against five-time world champions Australia. Speedster Bumrah missed India's entire home season in the World Cup year. The 29-year-old was also unavailable for the 2022 T20 World Cup, Indian Premier League (IPL) season 2023 and the ICC World Test Championship final.

ALSO READ: Ben Stokes storms the internet with three-letter word after coming out of ODI retirement for World Cup

‘Everything is going to be new for Bumrah’

Excited to see Bumrah's return to the Indian side, former Indian pacer Lakshmipathy Balaji feels the stand-in skipper will have to overcome some challenges after missing more than 10 months of competitive cricket due to a recurring back injury. “Any back surgery, it’ll have some little bit of hiccups here and there. But that is the maximum you can do. For conservative healing, if it has not healed, and you have the surgery option and to take it and then come back, it’s the last stage... So, everything is going to be new (for him), and again getting back, there will be challenges, but that is what makes individuals perform higher,” Balaji told Sportstar.

'Siraj has done exceedingly well'

The former Indian pacer was all praise for Mohammed Siraj, who has been leading the bowling charge of the Men In Blue in the absence of Bumrah this season. Balaji has backed Siraj to seal a place in India’s star-studded squad for the ICC World Cup. “Siraj has done well. In the recent past in white-ball cricket, Siraj has done exceedingly well. So, it’s up to the selection committee and the team management. But we have got a very good chance (of winning the World Cup) this time!,” he added.

Catch all the Latest Cricket News and Live score along with World Cup 2023 and World Cup Schedule related updates on Hindustan Times
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, August 16, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out