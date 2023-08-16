'There will be challenges but…': Ex-India pacer gives brutally honest reaction on Jasprit Bumrah's comeback vs Ireland

A fit-again Jasprit Bumrah is all set to stage his long-awaited comeback by returning to the Indian side for the T20I series opener against hosts Ireland on Friday. The pace ace has been appointed as the leader of the Men In Blue for his comeback series against the European side. The returning pacer will hope to regain some form before spearheading the bowling attack of Rohit Sharma's men in the Asia Cup and the ICC World Cup. Bumrah underwent back surgery in March(Getty Images)

To complete a successful comeback in international cricket before the showpiece event in India, pacer Bumrah has three Ireland T20Is, a maximum of six One Day International (ODIs) in the Asia Cup and three 50-over games against five-time world champions Australia. Speedster Bumrah missed India's entire home season in the World Cup year. The 29-year-old was also unavailable for the 2022 T20 World Cup, Indian Premier League (IPL) season 2023 and the ICC World Test Championship final.

‘Everything is going to be new for Bumrah’

Excited to see Bumrah's return to the Indian side, former Indian pacer Lakshmipathy Balaji feels the stand-in skipper will have to overcome some challenges after missing more than 10 months of competitive cricket due to a recurring back injury. “Any back surgery, it’ll have some little bit of hiccups here and there. But that is the maximum you can do. For conservative healing, if it has not healed, and you have the surgery option and to take it and then come back, it’s the last stage... So, everything is going to be new (for him), and again getting back, there will be challenges, but that is what makes individuals perform higher,” Balaji told Sportstar.

'Siraj has done exceedingly well'

The former Indian pacer was all praise for Mohammed Siraj, who has been leading the bowling charge of the Men In Blue in the absence of Bumrah this season. Balaji has backed Siraj to seal a place in India’s star-studded squad for the ICC World Cup. “Siraj has done well. In the recent past in white-ball cricket, Siraj has done exceedingly well. So, it’s up to the selection committee and the team management. But we have got a very good chance (of winning the World Cup) this time!,” he added.

