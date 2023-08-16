Ben Stokes storms the internet with three-letter word after coming out of ODI retirement for World Cup

Bolstering the England squad for its title defense at the grandest stage of them all, veteran England all-rounder Ben Stokes has decided to come out of retirement from One Day International (ODI) cricket on Wednesday. The senior all-rounder had bid farewell to the 50-over format last year. Stokes, an integral part of the England side, had earlier replaced premier batter Joe Root as the Test captain of the European giants. Ben Stokes reacts during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 final against England(Getty/File )

The Englishman played an instrumental role in England's title triumph at the ICC T20 World Cup last year. Defending world champions England have named Stokes in its squad for the four-match ODI series against New Zealand. The 2019 ODI World Cup winners are set to host New Zealand at home in September. Breaking the internet on Wednesday, Stokes reacted to his return for England's next ODI assignment with a three-letter tweet. Stokes' noteworthy reaction has become an instant hit among the fans and followers of the game.

While announcing his ODI retirement last year, Stokes had admitted that representing England in all three formats was 'unsustainable' for him. Stokes captained England in the high-profile Ashes series against Australia despite carrying a long-standing knee injury. Stokes' recent struggles with his knee also prevented him from operating as a regular seamer. The Englishman only bowled 29 overs for England in the five-match Test series against Australia.

The 32-year-old was earlier in speculation about making a return to the ODI side for the ICC World Cup in India. "Any series against New Zealand is closely fought and will provide us with an ideal opportunity to test ourselves against one of the best teams in the world. The return of Ben Stokes only adds to that quality with his match-winning ability and leadership. I am certain that every fan will enjoy seeing him back in an England ODI shirt again," England men's national selector Luke Wright was quoted as saying.

