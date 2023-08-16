Watch: Bumrah nearly hits India batter on head with nasty bouncer, knocks another off his feet with smashing yorker

After losing the five-match T20I series against West Indies on Sunday, the focus now shifts to Ireland, where India will engage in the same format but in a three- match series, starting from Friday, August 18. While the series appears more or less inconsequential considering this being an ODI World Cup year, but Team India will hope to get back on winning ways. Jasprit Bumrah bowls at nets(Screengrab)

The series also marks the return of India's star pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who has been out of action since September last year, following which he missed the T20 World Cup and IPL. Bumrah returns after recovering from a back injury for which he also underwent a surgery.

After spending months at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru rehabilitating, Bumrah is once again bowling in full throttle as seen in a video shared by BCCI on social media.

Bumrah can be seen surprising a batter by banging in a quick bouncer and a toe-crushing yorker in the 14-second clip, which are good signs for India with the World Cup approaching.

The series also presents a chance to check Bumrah's match fitness after making a return from a long injury lay-off.

Bumrah leads young Indian pack

Bumrah making a return will be seen leading a young Indian unit against Ireland.

The series starts from August 18 and all the three encounters will be played at The Village in Dublin.

Hardik Pandya-led Indian unit tasted defeat against West Indies in a five-match series, which India lost 2-3.

A lot of players – Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar and Avesh Khan – were part of the T20Is against Windies and are also part of the Ireland series.

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Tilak Varma also made their T20I debuts in the previous tour, with the latter in particular having a brilliant outing. Batting at a strike-rate of over 140, the Mumbai Indians player accumulated 173 runs from five innings, making an impact straightaway.

Meanwhile, Ruturaj Gaikwad will be Bumrah's deputy for Ireland series.

Rinku Singh, who had a breakout season in the last edition of IPL, has been rewarded with a maiden India call-up and many will be anticipating the Aligarh-based finisher to make his debut in Indian colours.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Sports Desk At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more. ...view detail